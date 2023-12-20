Newswise — The holidays are an exciting and busy time of year! Whether you’re traveling, hosting or attending a gathering, or just cozying up at home, the holidays are filled with potential hazards that could ruin your holiday cheer.

“The holiday season is in full swing, and we’ve already had calls related to accidental exposure to products commonly found at home during the holidays,” says Bruce Ruck, managing director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. “Seemingly harmless items can cause serious and possible irreversible injuries.”

Potential poisons can be found in every home. Decorations, plants, toys, and food are just a few of the many concerns the state’s poison control center has around this time of year. The dangers of some hazards like cleaning products and medicines are well known. Other hazards like carbon monoxide, disc/button batteries, and small magnets hide in homes in plain sight.

Mishaps often happen when we’re busy and not paying attention to what’s happening around us. “It only takes seconds for common, everyday items to go from safe to dangerous,” says Ruck.

Guessing whether it’s a medical emergency, waiting for symptoms to appear, or wasting time searching for medical information online can delay medical treatment and lead to more severe health effects.

Keep the holidays merry and bright. Follow the safety tips below to prevent accidental injury.