Indoors or outdoors, be as active as you can—and have fun! Staying physically active is one of the best ways to improve your mental and physical health. Exercise helps you sleep better and reduces anxiety. Exercise can help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and many kinds of cancer, strengthens bones and muscles, lowers blood pressure, maintains or helps you lose weight, and keeps your mind sharp as you get older.

