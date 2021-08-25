Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. – August 25, 2021 -- The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University has launched a first-of-its-kind Chief Product Officer (CPO) Program, designed for senior executives leading product-driven strategies at their organizations. Launched in partnership with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality upskilling education accessible and affordable, the 12-month program will prepare product leaders for the C-suite through integrated collaborative projects and immersive online modules.

“Our new CPO Program exemplifies Kellogg’s focus on leading edge programs that address today’s expertise demands at the highest level of leadership in organizations globally,” said Thomas O’Toole, associate dean of executive education at Kellogg. “It builds on the established strength and rigorous standards of Kellogg’s Executive Education programs and is led by a world-class faculty roster that delivers top-quality content. We are pleased to extend our successful partnership with Emeritus to bring this new program to market.”

Participants in the CPO Program will connect with Kellogg faculty, practitioners and peers to advance their knowledge in all aspects of digital transformation.

“The program will prepare product leaders for the C-suite by developing their customer, product, analytics, strategy, and communications skills,” said Mohanbir Sawhney, faculty director of the CPO Program and associate dean of digital innovation at Kellogg. “The immersive program experience over the course of a year, including project work, elective courses, in-person sessions, and a strategy simulation game, will enable participants to become effective CPOs, which is the need of the hour in this era of digital transformation.”

The addition of the CPO Program comes at a time of increasing demand for technical experts who can lead their organizations to success through elevated strategic thinking, business acumen and cross-functional leadership skills. As customer expectations continue to evolve, this program will push participants to drive strategy and innovation within their organizations while creating superlative digital product experiences.

“Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increasing demand for CPOs with strategic, analytical, and communication skills who can drive product vision and innovation while leading business growth,” said Lisa Rohrer, Head of University Partnerships at Emeritus. “This course is designed to prepare senior product executives for this vital role, one that is in huge demand in the workplace. We are excited to collaborate with the Kellogg School of Management to enable participants to become effective CPOs and advance their careers.”

Offered at a tuition fee of $30,000, the program begins on November 10, 2021.

