Newswise — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has named Brian Keltch as the university’s new chief information officer, effective May 2.

“I am pleased and honored to accept the position of chief information officer with a great passion for the campus, the position, and the entire Information Technology (IT) Services team,” Keltch said. “Our goals are many, including assuring our efforts in IT Services are aligned with tangible campus outcomes, increasing the visibility of IT governance on campus, fully leveraging Workday tools, driving a successful Workday Student implementation, and to continue our infrastructure upgrades, security hardening, and modernization on campus.”

Keltch currently serves UA Little Rock as the deputy chief information officer, director of enterprise applications and development, and as an adjunct instructor in the Department of Computer Science.

“UA Little Rock is very fortunate to be able to promote Brian to this new role of increased responsibility,” said Jerry Ganz, vice chancellor for finance and administration. “Brian knows our institution extremely well and is deeply committed to ensuring that our students, faculty, and staff have the best possible technology available to them as they navigate their daily work.”

In his new role as chief information officer, Keltch is responsible for all aspects of the university’s information technology and systems. He will provide vision and leadership for developing and implementing information technology initiatives. Reporting to the vice chancellor for finance and administration, the chief information officer directs the planning and implementation of enterprise IT systems in support of the university’s mission to improve cost-effectiveness, service quality, and customer experience.

“Brian brings a wealth of experience to his new role and will provide the continuity and stability that we need as we continue to transition to the new Workday ERP system,” Ganz said. “I look forward to working with Brian to ensure that Information Technology Services continues to meet the technology needs of our campus.”

Prior to joining UA Little Rock in 2016, Keltch worked as a program manager at Northrop Grumman in North Little Rock, where he was responsible for managing 130 staff members and the delivery of quality information technology products and services to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Keltch holds a master’s degree in systems engineering and software engineering from Southern Methodist University and is pursuing a Ph.D. in integrated computing with a concentration in computer science from UA Little Rock.