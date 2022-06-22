Newswise — The 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives award program honors individuals in healthcare who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be paving the way to better health through their executive responsibility, leadership qualities, innovation, community service and achievements inside and outside of their respective organizations

“Clinician leaders have shouldered a heavy load for healthcare organizations and the country at large throughout the past few years. We are proud to recognize those leaders who have risen to the occasion and then some,” said Fawn Lopez, Publisher of Modern Healthcare. “These 50 honorees have demonstrated leadership and innovation in a time of crisis and made a vital impact on the success of their organizations, the well-being of the healthcare workforce and the health of their patients and communities. We congratulate and thank them for their dedication to the advancement of healthcare.”

“It’s an honor to be among this incredibly accomplished Class of 2022. I want to sincerely thank Modern Healthcare for this recognition, and most importantly, each and every one of our Mount Sinai Health System employees without whom our programs, innovations, and health services would not thrive. I’m very proud of the work of our health system through many intense challenges, and I’m glad to share this recognition with them,” said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Sinai Health System.

Prior to becoming CEO, Dr. Davis conducted groundbreaking work in Alzheimer’s research that opened new avenues in the relief of symptoms from this devastating disease. His research led to the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of three of the first four drugs approved for Alzheimer’s disease. In addition to his role as CEO, Dr. Davis served as Dean of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine from 2003 to 2007. He served as President of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology in 2006 and has received its Joel Elkes Research Award, Daniel H. Efron Research Award, and Paul Hoch Distinguished Service Award. The American Psychiatric Association has honored Dr. Davis’s work, and in 2002 he was elected to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Science. In 2009, Yale University presented Dr. Davis with the George H. W. Bush ’48 Lifetime of Leadership Award, an honor given to Yale alumni athletes who make significant breakthroughs in their professions.

This year’s honorees are profiled in the June 20 issue of MH magazine and online here (digital subscription required).

About Modern Healthcare, published by Crain Communications, Inc.

Modern Healthcare is the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research, and information. Reporting on important healthcare events and trends as they happen on the web, in newsletters and alerts, the MH print magazine, and events. Modern Healthcare’s unbiased approach and commitment to fair reporting provides news and information that you can trust. Delivering in depth analysis, readers rely on Modern Healthcare to provide the insight into what is happening next, how it will impact organizations and what can be done to ensure success in an ever- changing healthcare landscape.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, over 400 outpatient practices, nearly 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time — discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. We are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals, receiving high "Honor Roll" status, and are highly ranked: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” ranks Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital among the country’s best in 4 out of 10 pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: It is consistently ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and top 20 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding and top 5 in the nation for numerous basic and clinical research areas. Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally. For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.