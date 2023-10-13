Newswise — LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 11, 2023) — On Tuesday, Oct. 10, a ribbon-cutting ceremony signified the official opening of Kentucky Children’s Richmond Road, the new home of four pediatric specialty clinics. This facility will offer a continuum of care to infants, children and adolescents with complex medical and behavioral needs.

“The mission of Kentucky Children’s Hospital has always been to provide the most advanced, comprehensive care to our patients and their families without them having to travel far from home,” said Scottie B. Day, M.D., physician-in-chief for Kentucky Children’s Hospital. “Having access to a full range of specialized medical and developmental care in one location, reduces the travel burden on families, and allows us to offer a continuity of care not found elsewhere in the Commonwealth.”

The four clinics include:

The 25,000 square-foot, newly renovated facility, housed in the former Shriners Hospital location, is a shared space with Easterseals Bluegrass, a nonprofit organization that provides services and care to adults and children with special needs. Funding for the facility renovation and expansion of services was made possible in part by a donation from the local community partners of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The generosity of the donors is enshrined in a custom multimedia art installation produced by Raush studio of Cincinnati.

Children with complex medical and behavior needs may not feel comfortable or have their needs met in a traditional clinic space; Kentucky Children’s Richmond Road was designed with this unique patient population in mind. Carefully considered features were included to not just alleviate the stress of appointments and treatment for patients, but to also reduce the physical and logistical obstacles for parents and caregivers.

Amenities include:

Kentucky Children’s Richmond Road will welcome patients starting Oct. 16. For new patient or referral information, click here.

