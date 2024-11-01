Newswise — LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 31, 2024) — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman visited UK HealthCare’s Albert B. Chandler Hospital on Friday to recognize the importance of cancer education and prevention in the Commonwealth and highlight two innovative UK Markey Cancer Center programs that are training the next generation of cancer researchers and health care providers.

Coleman presented a proclamation from Gov. Andy Beshear designating October as “Cancer Education and Prevention Month,” highlighting the Commonwealth’s commitment to address its significant cancer burden through education and early intervention.

Kentucky ranks first nationally in cancer incidence rates and second in cancer mortality rates. Approximately 40% of cancers are preventable through modifiable risk factors and early screenings.

Coleman, herself a cancer survivor, emphasized the personal significance of cancer education and prevention efforts. “I am proud to present a proclamation from Gov. Beshear declaring October as ‘Cancer Education and Prevention Month’ in Kentucky,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “My story is a testament to the saving grace of early detection and screenings. The efforts made by these groups will save lives in Kentucky.”

The event showcased two successful education initiatives led by the Markey Cancer Center: Appalachian Kentucky Career Training in Oncology (ACTION) and the Summer Health Experience (SHE) in Oncology. These programs prepare Kentucky high school and undergraduate students for careers in cancer research and clinical care, with a special emphasis on Appalachian Kentucky.

“As Kentucky’s NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Markey has a responsibility to provide world-class cancer care today and to train the cancer workforce of tomorrow,” said Markey Cancer Center Director B. Mark Evers, M.D. “These programs are developing a pipeline of talented young professionals who understand the unique challenges facing our communities and are committed to conquering cancer in the Commonwealth."

The ACTION program, launched in 2016, has engaged 155 students from 40 of Kentucky’s 54 Appalachian counties. Program results show that the majority of undergraduate alumni advance to graduate or professional programs, with nearly half enrolling in medical school.

“Most of our students have been personally impacted by cancer and are determined to develop solutions to this challenge,” said Nathan Vanderford, Ph.D., director of the ACTION program and an associate professor in UK’s College of Medicine. “By providing hands-on research experience, clinical shadowing opportunities and community outreach activities, it is empowering the next generation to tackle Kentucky’s cancer crisis.”

The event also featured remarks from Tessa Goble, a current UK College of Arts & Sciences student and ACTION and SHE program participant from Carter County, who shared her experience in the programs.

Both the ACTION and SHE in Oncology programs provide unique opportunities for Kentucky students to gain hands-on experience in cancer research and clinical care. While ACTION focuses on engaging students from Appalachian Kentucky counties in year-round training, SHE in Oncology provides intensive summer experiences for those interested in science and medicine and who identify as underrepresented in the sciences (i.e., underserved populations, low-income, first-generation college-bound, and/or living with a disability). Together, these programs are creating future cancer professionals committed to serving Kentucky communities, and as such they serve as models for the transformational impact of cancer education on Kentucky’s youth.

