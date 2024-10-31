Newswise — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeraVet Bio, Inc., announced today that it has completed a controlled clinical study that shows that pet parents overwhelmingly prefer using KeraVet Gel to an Elizabethan collar (otherwise known as the cone or E-collar). This study is a follow-up to the randomized controlled clinical study KeraVet Bio completed that showed that the KeraVet Gel product significantly reduced licking behavior and improved healing outcomes (publication in review at the American Journal of Veterinary Research).

This study enrolled 20 patients at a general practice veterinary clinic that typically would require the use of a cone for post-visit care. Ten patients were randomized into a group that received a cone, and ten patients were randomized into a group that received KeraVet Gel. The results from this study show that 8 out of the 10 pet owners whose pets were randomized into the cone group requested a treatment change to KeraVet Gel. The study also showed that 86% of the pet parents that received KeraVet Gel reported definitively positive results. Comments from participants in the study included "The gel kept my dog from licking her granuloma which allowed the area to start healing," "I much preferred using the gel to the E-collar," "Great product," "It prevented us from having to use an E-collar," and "Would 10/10 use again." Clinicians participating in the study rated the product an overall 4 out of 5 and stated that it "Really helped to have a second option for O (pet owners) that didn't want an E-collar."

"The results from this study confirm what customers have been telling us since we launched KeraVet Gel earlier this year, that the product can replace a cone," said Dr. Luke Burnett, the Founder and CEO of KeraVet Bio. Dr. Burnett also stated that "This product is an evidence-based solution for wound care that has been shown to improve healing efficacy and improve both the pet and the pet parent quality of life by replacing the need to use a cone for wound care."

About KeraVet Bio, Inc. – KeraVet Bio manufactures and produces the veterinary wound product KeraVet Gel for dogs and cats. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, KeraVet Bio is developing first-in-class therapeutic medical products for veterinary medicine utilizing keratin biomaterials.