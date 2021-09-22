Newswise — (Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021) — The creation of the Taylor Randall Presidential Chair, thanks to the generosity of 40 donors, was announced Tuesday morning at the 31st annual Spencer Fox Eccles Convocation at the David Eccles School of Business.

The chair honors Taylor Randall, who served as dean at the Eccles School from 2009-2021 and was named the 17th president of the University of Utah in August 2021.

The chairship was created thanks to the generous support from donors. Those who contributed $100,000 or more are:

Brent & Bonnie Jean Beesley

Curt & Alisa Doman

George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation

Gregory J. Goff

Clark & Christine Ivory

Kurt B. Larsen

Richard E. Marriott

Greg Miller Family

Steve & Jana Smith

Jim & Krista Sorenson

An additional 30 donors also contributed to the Taylor Randall Presidential Chair endowment.

“I am humbled by this incredible honor and want to thank those who contributed to make happen,” said University of Utah President Taylor Randall. “This gift is particularly meaningful because it reflects the remarkable generosity of loyal donors who continue to invest in the success of the David Eccles School of Business and the University of Utah.”

Under Randall, the Eccles School saw tremendous growth in size and reputation. Under his leadership, the student scholarship fund grew from $800,000 annually to more than $15 million; three new, cutting-edge buildings welcomed students and world-class faculty; and five new centers and institutes opened their doors.

During his tenure, eight programs achieved top 25 rankings nationally, and he formed the Business Scholars program to educate high-achieving freshmen at the Eccles School.

Equity, diversity, and inclusion also came into sharp focus with the creation of the First Ascent Scholars program and the expansion of the Opportunity Scholars program, both of which support first-generation students as they pursue their college degrees. Additionally, the Eccles School achieved a top-three ranking for the percentage of women faculty who were tenured or on the tenure-track.

Randall also has served the wider community, particularly during the pandemic when he served as Utah’s economic lead on the Unified Command for the COVID-19 recovery.

