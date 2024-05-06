Newswise — Article title: Sparsentan ameliorates glomerular hypercellularity and inflammatory-gene networks induced by IgA1-IgG immune complexes in a mouse model of IgA nephropathy



Authors: Colin Reily, Zina Moldoveanu, Tiziano Pramparo, Stacy Hall, Zhi-Qiang Huang, Terri Rice, Lea Novak, Radko Komers, Celia P. Jenkinson, Jan Novak



From the authors: “Our data indicate that in the mouse model of [immunoglobulin A nephropathy], sparsentan targets immune and inflammatory processes leading to protection from mesangial hypercellularity.”



This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.