Newswise — Article title: Podocytes from hypertensive and obese mice acquire an inflammatory, senescent and aged phenotype

Authors: Sierra R. McKinzie, Natalya Kaverina, Robert Allen Schweickart, Christopher P. Chaney, Diana G. Eng, Beatriz Maria Veloso Pereira, Bryan Kestenbaum, Jeffrey W. Pippin, Oliver Wessely, Stuart J. Shankland

From the authors: “To our knowledge, we show for the first time that in young mice, a short duration of hypertension following [deoxycorticosterone acetate] administration for 6 weeks or obesity upon feeding a [high fat diet] for 12 weeks leads to the de novo expression of markers of inflammation, senescence, and aging and the establishment of a [senescent-associated secretory phenotype] in podocytes.

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology, April 2024

