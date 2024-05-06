Newswise — Article title: Podocytes from hypertensive and obese mice acquire an inflammatory, senescent and aged phenotype



Authors: Sierra R. McKinzie, Natalya Kaverina, Robert Allen Schweickart, Christopher P. Chaney, Diana G. Eng, Beatriz Maria Veloso Pereira, Bryan Kestenbaum, Jeffrey W. Pippin, Oliver Wessely, Stuart J. Shankland



From the authors: “To our knowledge, we show for the first time that in young mice, a short duration of hypertension following [deoxycorticosterone acetate] administration for 6 weeks or obesity upon feeding a [high fat diet] for 12 weeks leads to the de novo expression of markers of inflammation, senescence, and aging and the establishment of a [senescent-associated secretory phenotype] in podocytes.”



This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.