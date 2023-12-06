Research Alert

Article title: Podocyte injury at young age causes premature senescence and worsens glomerular aging 

Authors: Beatriz Maria Veloso Pereira, Yuting Zeng, Joseph C. Maggiore, Robert Allen Schweickart, Diana G. Eng, Natalya Kaverina, Sierra R. McKinzie, Anthony Chang, Carol J. Loretz, Karina Thieme, Neil A. Hukriede, Jeffrey W. Pippin, Oliver Wessely, Stuart J. Shankland 

From the authors: “We show that cellular senescence is upregulated shortly after acute podocyte injury, which results in a premature decrease in the podocyte’s life and health span with advancing age.” 

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program. 

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology

American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology

