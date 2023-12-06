Article title: Podocyte injury at young age causes premature senescence and worsens glomerular aging

Authors: Beatriz Maria Veloso Pereira, Yuting Zeng, Joseph C. Maggiore, Robert Allen Schweickart, Diana G. Eng, Natalya Kaverina, Sierra R. McKinzie, Anthony Chang, Carol J. Loretz, Karina Thieme, Neil A. Hukriede, Jeffrey W. Pippin, Oliver Wessely, Stuart J. Shankland

From the authors: “We show that cellular senescence is upregulated shortly after acute podocyte injury, which results in a premature decrease in the podocyte’s life and health span with advancing age.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.