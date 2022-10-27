Newswise — Washington, DC (October 27, 2022) — The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) will hold Kidney Week, the world’s premier kidney meeting, in Orlando, FL, November 3–6, 2022. The results of scientific studies and high-impact clinical trials that will advance kidney-related research and medical care will be presented in-person and online.

The conference, the largest nephrology meeting of its kind, will provide a forum for an estimated 10,000 kidney health professionals from across the globe to exchange the latest scientific research and discuss medical advances to improve the lives of the more than 850 million people worldwide living with kidney diseases.

The event will include numerous presentations, 16 learning pathways, and 7 Early Programs available online and in-person. Learning pathways address topics such as diabetic kidney disease, kidney transplantation, onconephrology, and others. Four fully virtual Early Programs include Critical Care Nephrology, Glomerular Diseases, Maintenance Dialysis, and Kidney Pathophysiology, which will be available starting in late October. Three in-person Early Programs include Advances in Research Conference: Regenerative Medicine and Bioartificial Kidneys, Fundamentals of Renal Pathology, Point-of-Care Ultrasound in Nephrology. The meeting will also include a diverse collection of more than 100 sessions, more than 3,000 posters, and more than 140 exhibits. Select sessions—such as plenaries and high-impact clinical trials—will be live-streamed for remote participants. All sessions will be recorded and made available on the virtual meeting platform.

“ASN’s annual Kidney Week is such an important opportunity for all of us in the research and medical communities to connect and to be informed about new advances that can benefit patients who have or are at risk for kidney diseases,” said ASN President Susan E. Quaggin, MD, FASN. “The event is critical for not only providing updates to standard care but also for introducing new findings that might lead to major breakthroughs in kidney-related medicine.”

