American Society of Nephrology Press Conferences to Feature High-Impact Clinical Trial Results During Kidney Week 2024

WHAT: The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) will host two press conferences during Kidney Week 2024 (October 23-27, 2024, San Diego, CA) to feature the latest high-impact clinical trial results concerning kidney diseases and kidney care.

Each press conference will feature principal investigators from leading academic and research institutions presenting clinical trial results, as well as commentary from kidney care thought leaders concerning the future of kidney medicine, including transplantation, dialysis and access to care.

WHEN: Thursday, October 24, 2024 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM EDT and Friday, October 25, 2024 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM EDT

WHY: High-impact, late-breaking clinical trials featured during Kidney Week 2024 represent the most up-to-date science with the potential to immediately impact kidney care in the United States and around the world. These two press conferences will provide working media, both on-site and remote, the opportunity to hear directly from the researchers, physicians and scientists leading these research programs, as well as leading experts in kidney care discussing topics central to the future of kidney health.

To access Kidney Week 2024 research abstracts please visit https://www.asn-online.org/abstracts/

For a list of high impact late breaking clinical trials being during Kidney Week 2024, please visit https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/2024/KW24_LBCTs.pdf

WHO:

October 24th:

Finnian R. Mc Causland, MBBCh, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital Abinet M. Aklilu, MD, MPH, of Yale University School of Medicine Hiddo J.L. Heerspink, PhD, PharmD, of University Medical Center Groningen Fei Liu, associate chief physician at The Children's Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine, in China Will Herrington, MBBS, MD, of the University of Oxford, in the UK Bi-Cheung Liu, MD, PhD, of Zhong Da Hospital Southeast University

October 25th:

Julie Refardt, MD, PhD, of Erasmus MC, in The Netherlands Carla M. Nester, MD, of the University of Iowa Katherine R. Tuttle, MD, of the University of Washington, Seattle Laura M. Dember, MD, of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine Mohamad A. Hussain, MD, PhD, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital Yi-Wen Chiu, MD, of Kaohsiung Medical University Hospital, in Taiwan

