Newswise — Washington, DC (September 30, 2024) – The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) will welcome more than 12,000 kidney professionals from across the globe to Kidney Week 2024 in San Diego from October 23–27. This year’s agenda for the world’s premier nephrology meeting features expanded access to late breaking clinical trials and high-impact kidney research, as well as focused discussions on some of the most pressing public health and policy issues affecting kidney care.

“Kidney diseases and kidney care have emerged as critical topics for health care professionals, researchers, and policy makers,” said ASN President Deidra C. Crews, MD, ScM, FASN. “Our agenda for Kidney Week 2024 reflects the heightened awareness of and focus on eradicating kidney diseases as a global public health priority. The discussions, debates, and knowledge sharing that will occur during Kidney Week 2024 will help shape the future of kidney health and impact the lives of millions of people.”

To reflect growing interest in kidney diseases and kidney care, ASN is emphasizing the latest trends, insights and discoveries with the potential to significantly impact clinical practice and public health.

The Kidney Week 2024 program features plenary sessions and educational tracks addressing important public health and health policy concerns, as well as timely research and clinical discussions exploring Artificial Intelligence applications, the human genome, the complex relationships between kidney diseases and other co-morbid conditions, the state of hemodialysis, and the impact of recent changes to the organ procurement and transplant landscape.

The program also includes an extensive roster of presentations, poster sessions and panels focused on the mechanisms of kidney diseases and science discoveries related to acute kidney injury, cardiorenal disorders, genetics, glomerular diseases, and other important topics.

Under a collaborative agreement between The Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, The Journal of the American Medical Association, and the New England Journal of Medicine, this year’s Kidney Week will also feature expanded access to late-breaking clinical trial results, representing the latest peer-reviewed clinical research concerning pharmaceutical interventions, technologies and novel therapies.

