KidneyCure (the ASN Foundation) is honored to continue its support of investigators committed to advancing kidney health. Building on decades of success, KidneyCure makes it possible to improve knowledge and treatment by identifying and funding high-impact projects.

Investigators funded by KidneyCure are making a difference in key areas that impact care for millions. KidneyCure is proud to support excellence and innovation, and to extend the advances that the foundation has propelled since its inception.

Newswise — Washington, DC (July 1, 2022) —The 2022 grant recipients, listed below, will extend this trajectory of achievement, and continue to improve quality of life for those living with kidney diseases.

Transition to Independence Grant Program

The Transition to Independence Grants Program helps young investigators achieve independent research careers and is supported by contributions provided by ASN, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., and individual donors.

Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grants

Leo Buckley, PharmD

The Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Pharmacoproteomic Investigation of Colchicine Pharmacology in Chronic Kidney Disease

Florian Buerger, MD, PhD

Boston Children's Hospital

Delineating the Role of Secreted Semaphorin 3G in Monogenic and Acquired Glomerulopathies and Studying its Potential Protective Effect for the Kidney's Glomerular Filtration Barrier

Eman Gohar, MSc, PhD

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Intrarenal Estrogen Biosynthesis as a Novel Regulator of Renal Sodium Handling

Vivek Kasinath, MD

The Brigham and Women's Hospital

Targeted Nanotherapeutics for Renal Cell Carcinoma

Kenneth Lim, MD, PhD, MPhil, FASN

Indiana University School of Medicine

Translating Biological Discoveries in Klotho into a Therapeutic Strategy for CKD-associated Cardiac Fibrosis

Sandhya Thomas, MD, FASN

Baylor College of Medicine SIRPα Mediates Insulin/IGFI Receptor Signaling in CKD-Induced Cardiomyopathy

Clintoria Williams, PhD

Wright State University

Renoprotective Properties of Zinc Supplementation in Chronic Kidney Disease

Norman Siegel Research Scholar Grant

Jeannine Basta, PhD

Washington University in St. Louis

Investigation of Nephron Maturation and Cessation in a Mouse Model that Disrupts Sall1/NuRD Interaction

Joseph V. Bonventre Career Development Grant

Chengguo Wei, PhD

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

HCK is a Key Regulator for Macrophage Polarization in Kidney Fibrosis

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program

The Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program supports nephrology fellows who will advance the understanding of kidney biology and disease and is fully endowed by contributions provided by Fresenius Medical Care, ASN, the American Renal Patient Care Foundation, Inc., Amgen, Baxter, and the PKD Foundation.

Joseph A. Carlucci Research Fellowship Award

Bethany Birkelo, DO

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

The Role of Tubular Secretory Clearance in the Kidney Elimination of Piperacillin-Tazobactam

KidneyCure Research Fellowship Award

Orhan Efe, MD

Massachusetts General Hospital

Selective Regulatory T Cell Expansion by a Novel IL-2 Mutein as a Glutocorticoid Minimizing Strategy in Glomerulonephritis

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellows

Michael Granda, MD, MS

University of Washington

Scintigraphic Tubular Assessment of Renal Transplant Secretion

Benjamin Lidgard, MD

University of Washington

Medical Rate Versus Rhythm Control for the Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation in Dialysis Patients

Jeffrey Pressly, PhD

University of Miami

Oxysterol-Binding Protein Like 7 in Chronic Kidney Disease

Johnny Bou Saba, MD

University of Pittsburgh

Harnessing the Role of Reparative Tregs in Limiting Early Inflammation after Transplantation

Sho Sugahara, MD, PhD

Vanderbilt University

The Role of Cyclin G1/CDK5 in Maladaptive Dedifferentiation

Sharon Anderson Research Fellow

Esther Oh, PhD

University of Colorado

Vascular Function and Sex Hormones in Women with Chronic Kidney Disease

Jared J. Grantham Research Fellow

Le Xiao, PhD

Boston Children's Hospital

Elucidating the Mechanism of TMED9 and MUC1-fs-mediated Mucin 1 Kidney Disease (MKD)

Donald E. Wesson Research Fellow

Qandeel Soomro, MD

NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Phenotyping of Heart Failure in Chronic Kidney Disease using 12-lead ECG-identifying Features for Early Identification

William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program

The William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program provides funding to clinician educators to conduct a project to advance all facets of nephrology education and teaching.

Abilash Koratala, MD

Medical College of Wisconsin

Implementation and Assessment of Longitudinal Stimulation-based Point-of-care Ultrasonagraphy Training for Nephrology Fellows and Medical Residents

ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program

The ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program provides funding to early career-stage PhD students to conduct original research projects and make contributions to the understanding of kidney biology and disease.

Xinyu Dong, MS

Vanderbilt University

Integrin-related Scaffold Alpha-Parvin Regulates Actin Turnover to Facilitate Kidney Ureteric Bud Development

Jacqueline Emathinger, BS

Oregon Health and Science University

Elucidating the Protective Role of Proximal Tubule ACE2 in Acute Kidney Injury

Yuting Zeng, MS

University of Washington

Podocyte Inflammation Accelerates Parietal Epithelial Cell Injury in the Aged Kidney

To learn more about the 2022 recipients, please visit KidneyCure.org.

KidneyCure was established in 2012 and funds the Transition to Independence Grants Program, the Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program, the William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program, the ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program, and the American Society of Nephrology-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program. Since ASN began funding grants in 1996, the society and the foundation have awarded more than $46 million in funding for cutting edge research.

About ASN

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has more than 20,000 members representing 132 countries. For more information, visit www.asn-online.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

