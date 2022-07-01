Highlights
- KidneyCure (the ASN Foundation) is honored to continue its support of investigators committed to advancing kidney health. Building on decades of success, KidneyCure makes it possible to improve knowledge and treatment by identifying and funding high-impact projects.
- Investigators funded by KidneyCure are making a difference in key areas that impact care for millions. KidneyCure is proud to support excellence and innovation, and to extend the advances that the foundation has propelled since its inception.
Newswise — Washington, DC (July 1, 2022) —The 2022 grant recipients, listed below, will extend this trajectory of achievement, and continue to improve quality of life for those living with kidney diseases.
Transition to Independence Grant Program
The Transition to Independence Grants Program helps young investigators achieve independent research careers and is supported by contributions provided by ASN, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., and individual donors.
Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grants
Leo Buckley, PharmD
The Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Pharmacoproteomic Investigation of Colchicine Pharmacology in Chronic Kidney Disease
Florian Buerger, MD, PhD
Boston Children's Hospital
Delineating the Role of Secreted Semaphorin 3G in Monogenic and Acquired Glomerulopathies and Studying its Potential Protective Effect for the Kidney's Glomerular Filtration Barrier
Eman Gohar, MSc, PhD
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Intrarenal Estrogen Biosynthesis as a Novel Regulator of Renal Sodium Handling
Vivek Kasinath, MD
The Brigham and Women's Hospital
Targeted Nanotherapeutics for Renal Cell Carcinoma
Kenneth Lim, MD, PhD, MPhil, FASN
Indiana University School of Medicine
Translating Biological Discoveries in Klotho into a Therapeutic Strategy for CKD-associated Cardiac Fibrosis
Sandhya Thomas, MD, FASN
Baylor College of Medicine SIRPα Mediates Insulin/IGFI Receptor Signaling in CKD-Induced Cardiomyopathy
Clintoria Williams, PhD
Wright State University
Renoprotective Properties of Zinc Supplementation in Chronic Kidney Disease
Norman Siegel Research Scholar Grant
Jeannine Basta, PhD
Washington University in St. Louis
Investigation of Nephron Maturation and Cessation in a Mouse Model that Disrupts Sall1/NuRD Interaction
Joseph V. Bonventre Career Development Grant
Chengguo Wei, PhD
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
HCK is a Key Regulator for Macrophage Polarization in Kidney Fibrosis
Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program
The Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program supports nephrology fellows who will advance the understanding of kidney biology and disease and is fully endowed by contributions provided by Fresenius Medical Care, ASN, the American Renal Patient Care Foundation, Inc., Amgen, Baxter, and the PKD Foundation.
Joseph A. Carlucci Research Fellowship Award
Bethany Birkelo, DO
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
The Role of Tubular Secretory Clearance in the Kidney Elimination of Piperacillin-Tazobactam
KidneyCure Research Fellowship Award
Orhan Efe, MD
Massachusetts General Hospital
Selective Regulatory T Cell Expansion by a Novel IL-2 Mutein as a Glutocorticoid Minimizing Strategy in Glomerulonephritis
Ben J. Lipps Research Fellows
Michael Granda, MD, MS
University of Washington
Scintigraphic Tubular Assessment of Renal Transplant Secretion
Benjamin Lidgard, MD
University of Washington
Medical Rate Versus Rhythm Control for the Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation in Dialysis Patients
Jeffrey Pressly, PhD
University of Miami
Oxysterol-Binding Protein Like 7 in Chronic Kidney Disease
Johnny Bou Saba, MD
University of Pittsburgh
Harnessing the Role of Reparative Tregs in Limiting Early Inflammation after Transplantation
Sho Sugahara, MD, PhD
Vanderbilt University
The Role of Cyclin G1/CDK5 in Maladaptive Dedifferentiation
Sharon Anderson Research Fellow
Esther Oh, PhD
University of Colorado
Vascular Function and Sex Hormones in Women with Chronic Kidney Disease
Jared J. Grantham Research Fellow
Le Xiao, PhD
Boston Children's Hospital
Elucidating the Mechanism of TMED9 and MUC1-fs-mediated Mucin 1 Kidney Disease (MKD)
Donald E. Wesson Research Fellow
Qandeel Soomro, MD
NYU Grossman School of Medicine
Phenotyping of Heart Failure in Chronic Kidney Disease using 12-lead ECG-identifying Features for Early Identification
William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program
The William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program provides funding to clinician educators to conduct a project to advance all facets of nephrology education and teaching.
Abilash Koratala, MD
Medical College of Wisconsin
Implementation and Assessment of Longitudinal Stimulation-based Point-of-care Ultrasonagraphy Training for Nephrology Fellows and Medical Residents
ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program
The ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program provides funding to early career-stage PhD students to conduct original research projects and make contributions to the understanding of kidney biology and disease.
Xinyu Dong, MS
Vanderbilt University
Integrin-related Scaffold Alpha-Parvin Regulates Actin Turnover to Facilitate Kidney Ureteric Bud Development
Jacqueline Emathinger, BS
Oregon Health and Science University
Elucidating the Protective Role of Proximal Tubule ACE2 in Acute Kidney Injury
Yuting Zeng, MS
University of Washington
Podocyte Inflammation Accelerates Parietal Epithelial Cell Injury in the Aged Kidney
To learn more about the 2022 recipients, please visit KidneyCure.org.
KidneyCure was established in 2012 and funds the Transition to Independence Grants Program, the Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program, the William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program, the ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program, and the American Society of Nephrology-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program. Since ASN began funding grants in 1996, the society and the foundation have awarded more than $46 million in funding for cutting edge research. For more information on KidneyCure or its grant programs, please visit www.kidneycure.org or contact [email protected] or 202.640.4660.
