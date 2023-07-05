Newswise — Washington, DC (July 5, 2023) —The 2023 grant recipients, listed below, will extend this trajectory of achievement, and continue to improve quality of life for those living with kidney diseases.
ASN-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program
Aiming to increase diversity among future leaders, the American Society of Nephrology Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program provides four years of research and career development support to a nephrologist from a historically disadvantaged background.
Anthony Muiru, MD, MPH
University of California San Francisco
Does Your ZIP Code Matter More Than Your Genetic Code? The Relative Importance of Structural Racism vs. APOL1 Risk Variants in Explaining Black and White Racial Disparities in Kidney Disease
ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program
The ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program provides funding to early career-stage PhD students to conduct original research projects and make contributions to the understanding of kidney biology and disease.
Wafaa Albalawy
University of Pittsburgh
The Role of SGLT2 Inhibitors in Proximal Tubule Function
Matthew Kavanaugh
University of Kansas School of Medicine
O-GlcNAc in Ciliary Homeostasis and Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease
Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program
The Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program supports nephrology fellows who will advance the understanding of kidney biology and disease and is fully endowed by contributions provided by Fresenius Medical Care, ASN, the American Renal Patient Care Foundation, Inc., Amgen, Baxter, and the PKD Foundation.
Richard Babicz, MD
Massachusetts General Hospital
A Novel Aquaporin-2 Signaling Pathway as a Target for Disorders of Renal Water Balance
Jared J. Grantham Research Fellowship Award
Lashodya Dissanayake, MD, PhD
University of South Florida
The Role of Uric Acid Homeostasis in Salt-sensitive Hypertension
Dimitrios G. Oreopoulus Research Fellowship Award
Zeping Gui, MD
University of Pittsburgh
The Role and Mechanisms of Innate Allorecognition in Renal Allograft Rejection
George B. Rathmann Research Fellowship Award
Jielu Hao, MD
Mayo Clinic
A Paradigm of Cilia-mediated Senescence in Promoting Disease Progression After Acute Kidney Injury
Donald E. Wesson Research Fellowship Award
Mitra Jamshidian, MD
University of California San Francisco The Effect of SGLT2i on Blood Pressure and Serum Potassium in a Real-World Setting
Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Award
Jonathan Levinsohn, MD, PhD
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Genomics of Human Kidney Development and Early Maturation
Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Award
Ana Onuchic-Whitford, MD
Brigham and Women's Hospital
Allele-specific Expression in Proteinuric Kidney Disorders: Investigating a Novel Disease Mechanism
Sharon Anderson Research Fellowship Award
Merve Postalcioglu, MD
University of California San Francisco
Associations of Urine Epidermal Growth Factor with the Onset and Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease
Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Award
Esilida Sula Karreci, MD
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Molecular and Cellular Involvement of the Renin Angiotensin Aldosterone System in APOL1 Kidney Disease
Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Award
Xiaoqiong Wei, PhD
University of Virginia
Regulation of Podocyte Adhesion by SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD Via Integrin
Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Award
Transition to Independence Grant Program
The Transition to Independence Grants Program helps young investigators achieve independent research careers and is supported by contributions provided by ASN, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., Otsuka and Visterra, and individual donors.
Cary Boyd-Shiwarski, MD, PhD
University of Pittsburgh
The Role of Calcineurin Inhibitors on Blood Pressure and Potassium Homeostasis Through WNK Body Molecular Condensates
Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant
Georgina Gyarmati, MD, MPH
University of Southern California
Role of the Newly Discovered Neuroendothelial Cells in Renal Physiology and Disease
Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant
Malgorzata Kasztan, PhD
University of Alabama at Birmingham
The Role of Endothelin-1 in Renal Iron Handling in Sickle Cell Disease
Norman Siegel Research Scholar Grant
Matthew Lanktree, MD, PhD
McMaster University
Multi-omics in PEXIVAS: Using Precision Medicine to Improve Risk Stratification in ANCA Vasculitis
Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant
Laisel Martinez, PharmD, MS
University of Miami The Contribution of Catheter-derived Inflammation to Arteriovenous Fistula Failure
KidneyCure Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Research Scholar Grant
Yoshiharu Muto, MD, PhD
Washington University in St. Louis
Role of Methionine Cycle in Remodeling of Epigenetic Landscape in Acute Kidney Injury and Failed Repair
Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant
Insa Schmidt, MD, MPH
Boston University and Boston Medical Center
A Deep Learning Framework for the Automated Assessment of Kidney Pathology and Prognosis
Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant
Anand Srivastava, MD, MPH
University of Illinois at Chicago Functional MRI for Enhanced Phenotyping of CKD
Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant
Jing Zhao, MD, MS
Brigham and Women's Hospital
Implication of Melanocortin 2 Receptor (MC2R) in Transplant Tolerance
John Merrill Research Scholar Grant
To learn more about the 2023 recipients, please visit KidneyCure.org.
