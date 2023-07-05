Newswise — Washington, DC (July 5, 2023) —The 2023 grant recipients, listed below, will extend this trajectory of achievement, and continue to improve quality of life for those living with kidney diseases.

ASN-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program

Aiming to increase diversity among future leaders, the American Society of Nephrology Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program provides four years of research and career development support to a nephrologist from a historically disadvantaged background.

Anthony Muiru, MD, MPH

University of California San Francisco

Does Your ZIP Code Matter More Than Your Genetic Code? The Relative Importance of Structural Racism vs. APOL1 Risk Variants in Explaining Black and White Racial Disparities in Kidney Disease

ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program

The ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program provides funding to early career-stage PhD students to conduct original research projects and make contributions to the understanding of kidney biology and disease.

Wafaa Albalawy

University of Pittsburgh

The Role of SGLT2 Inhibitors in Proximal Tubule Function

Matthew Kavanaugh

University of Kansas School of Medicine

O-GlcNAc in Ciliary Homeostasis and Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program

The Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program supports nephrology fellows who will advance the understanding of kidney biology and disease and is fully endowed by contributions provided by Fresenius Medical Care, ASN, the American Renal Patient Care Foundation, Inc., Amgen, Baxter, and the PKD Foundation.

Richard Babicz, MD

Massachusetts General Hospital

A Novel Aquaporin-2 Signaling Pathway as a Target for Disorders of Renal Water Balance

Jared J. Grantham Research Fellowship Award

Lashodya Dissanayake, MD, PhD

University of South Florida

The Role of Uric Acid Homeostasis in Salt-sensitive Hypertension

Dimitrios G. Oreopoulus Research Fellowship Award

Zeping Gui, MD

University of Pittsburgh

The Role and Mechanisms of Innate Allorecognition in Renal Allograft Rejection

George B. Rathmann Research Fellowship Award

Jielu Hao, MD

Mayo Clinic

A Paradigm of Cilia-mediated Senescence in Promoting Disease Progression After Acute Kidney Injury

Donald E. Wesson Research Fellowship Award

Mitra Jamshidian, MD

University of California San Francisco The Effect of SGLT2i on Blood Pressure and Serum Potassium in a Real-World Setting

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Award

Jonathan Levinsohn, MD, PhD

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Genomics of Human Kidney Development and Early Maturation

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Award

Ana Onuchic-Whitford, MD

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Allele-specific Expression in Proteinuric Kidney Disorders: Investigating a Novel Disease Mechanism

Sharon Anderson Research Fellowship Award

Merve Postalcioglu, MD

University of California San Francisco

Associations of Urine Epidermal Growth Factor with the Onset and Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Award

Esilida Sula Karreci, MD

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Molecular and Cellular Involvement of the Renin Angiotensin Aldosterone System in APOL1 Kidney Disease

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Award

Xiaoqiong Wei, PhD

University of Virginia

Regulation of Podocyte Adhesion by SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD Via Integrin

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Award

Transition to Independence Grant Program

The Transition to Independence Grants Program helps young investigators achieve independent research careers and is supported by contributions provided by ASN, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., Otsuka and Visterra, and individual donors.

Cary Boyd-Shiwarski, MD, PhD

University of Pittsburgh

The Role of Calcineurin Inhibitors on Blood Pressure and Potassium Homeostasis Through WNK Body Molecular Condensates

Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant

Georgina Gyarmati, MD, MPH

University of Southern California

Role of the Newly Discovered Neuroendothelial Cells in Renal Physiology and Disease

Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant

Malgorzata Kasztan, PhD

University of Alabama at Birmingham

The Role of Endothelin-1 in Renal Iron Handling in Sickle Cell Disease

Norman Siegel Research Scholar Grant

Matthew Lanktree, MD, PhD

McMaster University

Multi-omics in PEXIVAS: Using Precision Medicine to Improve Risk Stratification in ANCA Vasculitis

Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant

Laisel Martinez, PharmD, MS

University of Miami The Contribution of Catheter-derived Inflammation to Arteriovenous Fistula Failure

KidneyCure Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Research Scholar Grant

Yoshiharu Muto, MD, PhD

Washington University in St. Louis

Role of Methionine Cycle in Remodeling of Epigenetic Landscape in Acute Kidney Injury and Failed Repair

Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant

Insa Schmidt, MD, MPH

Boston University and Boston Medical Center

A Deep Learning Framework for the Automated Assessment of Kidney Pathology and Prognosis

Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant

Anand Srivastava, MD, MPH

University of Illinois at Chicago Functional MRI for Enhanced Phenotyping of CKD

Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant

Jing Zhao, MD, MS

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Implication of Melanocortin 2 Receptor (MC2R) in Transplant Tolerance

John Merrill Research Scholar Grant

KidneyCure was established in 2012 and funds the Transition to Independence Grants Program, the Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program, the William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program, the ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program, and the American Society of Nephrology-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program. Since ASN began funding grants in 1996, the society and the foundation have awarded more than $50 million in funding for cutting edge research.

