KIDNEYCURE ANNOUNCES 2024 GRANT RECIPIENTS

Highlights

KidneyCure (the ASN Foundation) is honored to continue its support of investigators committed to advancing kidney health. Building on decades of success, KidneyCure makes it possible to improve knowledge and treatment by identifying and funding high-impact projects.

Investigators funded by KidneyCure are making a difference in key areas that impact care for millions. KidneyCure is proud to support excellence and innovation, and to extend the advances that the foundation has propelled since its inception.

Newswise — Washington, DC (June 27, 2024) —The 2024 grant recipients, listed below, will extend this trajectory of achievement, and continue to improve quality of life for those living with kidney diseases.

ASN-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program

Aiming to increase diversity among future leaders, the American Society of Nephrology Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program provides four years of research and career development support to a nephrologist from a historically disadvantaged background.

Jordan Gabriela Nestor, MD, MS, FASN

Columbia University

Utilizing Temporal Electronic Health Record (EHR) for Early Detection of Collagen Type IV-Associated Nephropathy (COL4A-AN)

ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program

The ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program provides funding to early career-stage PhD students to conduct original research projects and make contributions to the understanding of kidney biology and disease.

Bengucan Gunen, MSPH

Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health

Addressing Disparities in Renal Diet Adherence: Leveraging Social Support to Improve Dietary Behaviors Among End Stage Kidney Disease Patients With Obesity

Arvin Halim

Indiana University School of Medicine

Modulating the Focal Adhesion Pathway with KL1 to Inhibit Cardiac Fibrosis in CKD

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program

The Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program supports nephrology fellows who will advance the understanding of kidney biology and disease and is fully endowed by contributions provided by Fresenius Medical Care, ASN, the American Renal Patient Care Foundation, Inc., Amgen, Baxter, and the PKD Foundation.

Jessica Bahena-López, MD, PhD

Oregon Health & Science University

Exploring Dual Polarization of CaSR in the Distal Convoluted Tubule: Implications for GPCR Signaling and Sodium Salt Regulation

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Award

Ryoichi Bessho, MD, PhD

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Dissecting Mitochondrial Electron Transport Function in Renal Fibrogenesis

Sharon Anderson Research Fellowship Award

Meghana Eswarappa, MD

University of California, San Francisco

Evaluating Racial Disparities in Chronic Kidney Disease Severity and Treatment in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

Jared J. Grantham Research Fellowship Award

Chenjian Gu, PhD

Washington University in St. Louis

Novel Regulation of Autophagic Flux for the Treatment of Uromodulin-associated Nephropathy

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Award

Robin Lo, MD

Stanford University Studying Mechanisms of Tubular Remodeling – Implications for Physiology

KidneyCure Research Fellowship Award

Samer Mohandes, MD

University of Pennsylvania

Alternative Splicing in Chronic Kidney Disease

Joseph A. Carlucci Research Fellowship Award

Megan L. Noonan, PhD

Washington University in St. Louis

The Role of Alternative Splicing Factor Srsf7 in Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression

Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Award

Poornima Dilhani Ekanayake Weerasinghe Mudiyanselage, PhD

Washington University in St. Louis

Chronic Neuroinflammation, Neuropathology and Neurocognitive Dysfunction After Acute Kidney Injury

Donald E. Wesson Research Fellowship Award

Transition to Independence Grant Program

The Transition to Independence Grants Program helps young investigators achieve independent research careers and is supported by contributions provided by ASN, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., Otsuka and Visterra, and individual donors.

David P. Al-Adra, MD, PhD

University of Wisconsin

Delivery of a Novel Immune Inhibitory Transgene to Kidneys During Normothermic Preservation to Decrease Rejection After Transplantation John Merrill Grant in Transplantation

Jeffrey A. Beamish, MD, PhD

University of Michigan

Control of Proximal Tubule Metabolism by Pax8 in Ischemic Kidney Injury

Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant

Andrew S. Beenken, MD, PhD

Columbia University

Structural Mechanisms of Ligand Binding by Cubilin in the Proximal Tubule

Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant

Maria Castañeda-Bueno, PhD

Salvador Zubiran National Instituute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition

Novel Insights Into the Physiology of the Distal Convoluted Tubule

Joseph V. Bonventre Career Development Grant

Scott M. Krummey, MD, PhD

Johns Hopkins University Role of CD43 Signaling on Effector CD8+ T Cells in Acute Rejection

Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant

Jennifer Lai Yee, MD, MPH, PhD

University of Michigan

Precision Medicine in Kidney Disease: Functionally Classify Variants of Nephrotic Syndrome Genes Using a Multiplex Approach

Norman Siegel Research Scholar Grant

Kyle McCracken, MD, PhD

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

FOXI1-dependent Genetic Mechanisms of Human Intercalated Cell Development

Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant

Jennifer A. Schaub, MD

University of Michigan A Systems Biology Approach to Identify Cortical and Medullary Gene Regulatory Networks Related to Hypoxia Inducible Factor-1A

Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant

Nicholas J. Steers, PhD

Columbia University

Elucidating the Role of T-follicular Like Helper Cells Promoting the Activation of B-cells in IgA Nephropathy

Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant

William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program

The William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program provides funding to clinician educators to conduct a project to advance all facets of nephrology education and teaching.

Sayna Norouzi, MD

Loma Linda University

Online Glomerular Diseases Fellowship Program: Engaging and Interactive Learning

To learn more about the 2024 recipients, please visit KidneyCure.org.

KidneyCure was established in 2012 and funds the Transition to Independence Grants Program, the Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program, the William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program, the ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program, and the American Society of Nephrology-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program. Since ASN began funding grants in 1996, the society and the foundation have awarded more than $50 million in funding for cutting edge research. For more information on KidneyCure or its grant programs, please visit www.kidneycure.org or contact [email protected] or 202.640.4660.

