KIDNEYCURE ANNOUNCES 2024 GRANT RECIPIENTS
Highlights
- KidneyCure (the ASN Foundation) is honored to continue its support of investigators committed to advancing kidney health. Building on decades of success, KidneyCure makes it possible to improve knowledge and treatment by identifying and funding high-impact projects.
- Investigators funded by KidneyCure are making a difference in key areas that impact care for millions. KidneyCure is proud to support excellence and innovation, and to extend the advances that the foundation has propelled since its inception.
Newswise — Washington, DC (June 27, 2024) —The 2024 grant recipients, listed below, will extend this trajectory of achievement, and continue to improve quality of life for those living with kidney diseases.
ASN-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program
Aiming to increase diversity among future leaders, the American Society of Nephrology Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program provides four years of research and career development support to a nephrologist from a historically disadvantaged background.
Jordan Gabriela Nestor, MD, MS, FASN
Columbia University
Utilizing Temporal Electronic Health Record (EHR) for Early Detection of Collagen Type IV-Associated Nephropathy (COL4A-AN)
ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program
The ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program provides funding to early career-stage PhD students to conduct original research projects and make contributions to the understanding of kidney biology and disease.
Bengucan Gunen, MSPH
Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health
Addressing Disparities in Renal Diet Adherence: Leveraging Social Support to Improve Dietary Behaviors Among End Stage Kidney Disease Patients With Obesity
Arvin Halim
Indiana University School of Medicine
Modulating the Focal Adhesion Pathway with KL1 to Inhibit Cardiac Fibrosis in CKD
Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program
The Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program supports nephrology fellows who will advance the understanding of kidney biology and disease and is fully endowed by contributions provided by Fresenius Medical Care, ASN, the American Renal Patient Care Foundation, Inc., Amgen, Baxter, and the PKD Foundation.
Jessica Bahena-López, MD, PhD
Oregon Health & Science University
Exploring Dual Polarization of CaSR in the Distal Convoluted Tubule: Implications for GPCR Signaling and Sodium Salt Regulation
Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Award
Ryoichi Bessho, MD, PhD
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Dissecting Mitochondrial Electron Transport Function in Renal Fibrogenesis
Sharon Anderson Research Fellowship Award
Meghana Eswarappa, MD
University of California, San Francisco
Evaluating Racial Disparities in Chronic Kidney Disease Severity and Treatment in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease
Jared J. Grantham Research Fellowship Award
Chenjian Gu, PhD
Washington University in St. Louis
Novel Regulation of Autophagic Flux for the Treatment of Uromodulin-associated Nephropathy
Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Award
Robin Lo, MD
Stanford University Studying Mechanisms of Tubular Remodeling – Implications for Physiology
KidneyCure Research Fellowship Award
Samer Mohandes, MD
University of Pennsylvania
Alternative Splicing in Chronic Kidney Disease
Joseph A. Carlucci Research Fellowship Award
Megan L. Noonan, PhD
Washington University in St. Louis
The Role of Alternative Splicing Factor Srsf7 in Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression
Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Award
Poornima Dilhani Ekanayake Weerasinghe Mudiyanselage, PhD
Washington University in St. Louis
Chronic Neuroinflammation, Neuropathology and Neurocognitive Dysfunction After Acute Kidney Injury
Donald E. Wesson Research Fellowship Award
Transition to Independence Grant Program
The Transition to Independence Grants Program helps young investigators achieve independent research careers and is supported by contributions provided by ASN, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., Otsuka and Visterra, and individual donors.
David P. Al-Adra, MD, PhD
University of Wisconsin
Delivery of a Novel Immune Inhibitory Transgene to Kidneys During Normothermic Preservation to Decrease Rejection After Transplantation John Merrill Grant in Transplantation
Jeffrey A. Beamish, MD, PhD
University of Michigan
Control of Proximal Tubule Metabolism by Pax8 in Ischemic Kidney Injury
Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant
Andrew S. Beenken, MD, PhD
Columbia University
Structural Mechanisms of Ligand Binding by Cubilin in the Proximal Tubule
Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant
Maria Castañeda-Bueno, PhD
Salvador Zubiran National Instituute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition
Novel Insights Into the Physiology of the Distal Convoluted Tubule
Joseph V. Bonventre Career Development Grant
Scott M. Krummey, MD, PhD
Johns Hopkins University Role of CD43 Signaling on Effector CD8+ T Cells in Acute Rejection
Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant
Jennifer Lai Yee, MD, MPH, PhD
University of Michigan
Precision Medicine in Kidney Disease: Functionally Classify Variants of Nephrotic Syndrome Genes Using a Multiplex Approach
Norman Siegel Research Scholar Grant
Kyle McCracken, MD, PhD
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
FOXI1-dependent Genetic Mechanisms of Human Intercalated Cell Development
Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant
Jennifer A. Schaub, MD
University of Michigan A Systems Biology Approach to Identify Cortical and Medullary Gene Regulatory Networks Related to Hypoxia Inducible Factor-1A
Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant
Nicholas J. Steers, PhD
Columbia University
Elucidating the Role of T-follicular Like Helper Cells Promoting the Activation of B-cells in IgA Nephropathy
Carl W. Gottschalk Research Scholar Grant
William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program
The William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program provides funding to clinician educators to conduct a project to advance all facets of nephrology education and teaching.
Sayna Norouzi, MD
Loma Linda University
Online Glomerular Diseases Fellowship Program: Engaging and Interactive Learning
To learn more about the 2024 recipients, please visit KidneyCure.org.
KidneyCure was established in 2012 and funds the Transition to Independence Grants Program, the Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program, the William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program, the ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Program, and the American Society of Nephrology-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program. Since ASN began funding grants in 1996, the society and the foundation have awarded more than $50 million in funding for cutting edge research. For more information on KidneyCure or its grant programs, please visit www.kidneycure.org or contact [email protected] or 202.640.4660.
About the American Society of Nephrology (ASN)
Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout
the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation,
communicating new knowledge and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has
nearly 22,000 members representing 141 countries. For more information, visit www.asn-online.org and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.