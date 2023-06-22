Algal blooms, exacerbated by climate change, shown to have a connection with several adverse health effects in humans and animals

In the past month, thousands of sick or dead animals have been reported along the California coastline because of exposure to a toxic algae bloom that is 25 to 50 miles offshore and nearly 2,000 feet deep. These blooms not only affect the local ecosystem but are now discovered to have very damaging effects on our health. Exposure to these algal blooms can have adverse effects on the body’s gut microbiome which is home to more than 100 trillion bacteria that all play a role in our metabolism, immunity, physiology, and nutrition.

For expert commentary on the danger of this algae on humans, Saurabh Chatterjee, PhD, professor of environmental and occupational health at UC Irvine’s Program in Public Health, is available for interviews.

Cyanobacteria, commonly known as ‘blue-green algae’, are photosynthetic organisms that grow excessively under climate change-related stressors like ocean warming and pollution. Climate change-related stressors increase the excessive growth of these cyanobacteria present in the water bodies, a growth phenomenon also known as the formation of harmful algal blooms. These algal blooms have a significant role to play in susceptible populations such as children, elderly and in those with an underlying metabolic disease.