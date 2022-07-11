Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today announced Kimberly Hoggatt Krumwiede, Ph.D., as dean of MD Anderson’s School of Health Professions (SHP), effective Aug. 1.

The SHP has been training top-notch allied health professionals for more than 25 years. Graduates enter the job market with a wide range of in-demand skills and routinely score in the top 25% on national certification exams. Once certified, graduates often are recruited by MD Anderson and other leading health care organizations.

“Dr. Hoggatt Krumwiede exemplifies the qualities we sought to lead our School of Health Professions. She is a skilled and strategic leader with an inspiring vision for the future of our program,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “We are excited for her to join MD Anderson, where her extensive experience and alignment with our core values will positively impact our efforts to train the next generation of health professionals.”

Hoggatt Krumwiede currently serves as the associate dean for Academic Affairs in the School of Health Professions at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. She also is the director of Interprofessional Practice and Education (IPE) at UT Southwestern, where she brought together key stakeholders to create and implement a strategic plan that centralizes IPE across the institution. She chairs the institution’s department of Health Care Sciences, along with its Educational Technology and Advisory Committee.

“I am excited to join the School of Health Professions and the MD Anderson community,” Hoggatt Krumwiede said. “Together we will build upon the school’s already solid foundation and move into our next phase of education, growth and innovation to support collaborative patient-centered care and MD Anderson’s mission to end cancer.”

In 2017, Hoggatt Krumwiede worked with a grassroots student taskforce to establish a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) committee that offered programming and activities for students. In 2019, she collaborated with UT Southwestern’s DEI officer to develop unconscious bias and cultural competence training for faculty at the institution’s School of Health Professions and to incorporate DEI efforts into the school’s recruitment strategies.

“Dr. Hoggatt Krumwiede’s academic background and expertise uniquely position her to lead our School of Health Professions through the process of centralizing our IPE and DEI efforts,” said Diane Bodurka, M.D., vice president and chief education and training officer. “As dean, she will be responsible for regularly evaluating our programs and developing short- and long-term goals for continued academic growth. She will guide our continued efforts of excellence in teaching and scholarly activity – areas in which she herself has excelled.”

Hoggatt Krumwiede received her doctoral degree in learning technologies from the University of North Texas. A certified medical illustrator, she received her master’s degree in medical illustration from UT Southwestern after undergraduate training in biology and art. Her current research involves finding innovative models that support IPE strategies and educational technology, as well as methods to generalize, scale and sustain those models at different institutions.

In 2015, Hoggatt Krumwiede received The University of Texas System Regent’s Outstanding Teaching Award, and in 2018 she was inducted into The University of Texas System Kenneth I. Shine, M.D., Academy of Health Science Education. In addition, she has served as president of the UT Southwestern Academy of Teachers and was awarded by the provost the title of Distinguished Teaching Professor.

