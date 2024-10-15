Newswise — The technologies for storing alternative energy sources have reached a new milestone with the development of the country’s first cryogenic turboexpander, capable of cooling gases to temperatures as low as -183 degrees. This breakthrough in efficiently storing alternative energy sources like hydrogen and natural gas at ultra-low temperatures has been achieved domestically. It is anticipated to significantly decrease the country’s reliance on foreign technologies in both domestic and international markets for cryogenic cooling systems.

The research team led by Principal Researcher Hyung-Soo Lim of the Department of Energy Storage Systems of the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (President Seog-Hyeon Ryu, hereinafter referred to as KIMM), an institute under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Science and ICT, has succeeded in developing an oil-free cryogenic turboexpander that uses Zero-GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerants, and has completed the demonstration testing of an expander used for natural gas liquefaction.

A cryogenic turboexpander is an essential equipment for liquefying and storing alternative energy sources such as hydrogen, natural gas, and air. It works by lowering the temperature through the expansion of high-pressure gas using an impeller. To achieve ultra-low temperatures of -183 degrees Celsius and below for freezing alternative energy sources, the KIMM’s research team independently developed an impeller, an oilless bearing, an axis, and a casing. They also secured key technologies for rotation stability, output control, and insulation design. Using this equipment and technology, the KIMM successfully cooled neon, a Zero-GWP refrigerant, to temperatures below -183 degrees Celsius under room temperature conditions.

Previously, cryogenic turboexpanders, which can rotate from tens to hundreds of thousands of times per minute, were largely imported from foreign countries. The latest technological advancements by KIMM have now opened up opportunities for domestic production of cryogenic turboexpanders. To extend the application of these expanders to a broader range of alternative energy sources, an expander capable of cooling gases below -163 degrees Celsius— the limit of conventional expanders—was required. The expander developed by KIMM's research team can refrigerate gases to temperatures below -183 degrees Celsius.

Previously, existing expanders used a lubrication method that required oil to be supplied to the bearing, necessitating a separate oil supply unit and resulting in a highly complex structure. In contrast, KIMM’s newly developed expander employs an oil-free method, allowing for simpler structures and smaller sizes.

Utilising this innovative technology, the KIMM’s research team successfully developed expanders for liquefying hydrogen, natural gas, and air. Notably, the expander for natural gas liquefaction has a refrigeration capacity of 7 to 10 kW at -183 degrees Celsius. The KIMM is currently working on commercializing this expander in partnership with a private company.

Principal Researcher Hyung-Soo Lim of the KIMM remarked, “Storing alternative energy sources like hydrogen in liquid state at ultra-low temperatures can help to substantially increase energy density, which makes it possible to dramatically reduce the size of storage facilities.” Principal Researcher Lim added, “By developing the core technology for cryogenic turboexpanders, we hope to be able to domestically manufacture storage systems for alternative energy sources and contribute to the tackling of climate change.”

Meanwhile, the latest research was conducted with the support of one of the KIMM’s basic projects (project for the development of core mechanical technologies for large-capacity storage systems for liquid air and energy sources; project for the development of Turbo-Brayton cryogenic refrigeration systems for semiconductor manufacturing processes) and the project carried out by the Korea Agency for Infrastructure Technology Advancement of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (project for the development of core technologies for commercial-grade liquid hydrogen plants; project for the development of systems for storing and utilizing air liquefaction-based energy sources).

###

The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) is a non-profit government-funded research institute under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Since its foundation in 1976, KIMM is contributing to economic growth of the nation by performing R&D on key technologies in machinery and materials, conducting reliability test evaluation, and commercializing the developed products and technologies.