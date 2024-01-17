King Charles III, will undergo surgery for an enlarged prostate next week, Buckingham Palace has announced. Buckingham Palace noted that the king’s condition is benign, but added that his public engagements will be postponed “for a short period of recuperation.”

An enlarged prostate means the gland has grown bigger. Prostate enlargement happens to almost all men as they get older. An enlarged prostate is often called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is not cancer, and it does not raise your risk for prostate cancer. An enlarged prostate can cause symptoms that may be a bother such as blocking the flow of urine out of the bladder. It also can cause bladder, urinary tract or kidney problems. In some cases it can be treated with medication, other instances surgery is needed, depending on the size of the prostate.

There are several types of surgery that can be performed for an enlarged prostate including using a laser or water ablation. It is not clear what type of surgery King Charles is having.

The statement released by Buckingham Palace goes on to say, “His Majesty was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice.”

A urine test can be done to diagnose an enlarged prostate, but some additional tests may be needed to rule out other conditions including prostate cancer.

The prostate is a small gland in the pelvis, between the penis and the bladder. When the prostate is enlarged it can place pressure on the bladder and urethra. Symptoms include difficulty starting to urinate, frequent need to urinate and difficulty fully emptying your bladder.

Many men worry having an enlarged prostate means an increased risk of developing prostate cancer, but that is not the case. The risk of prostate cancer is no greater for men with an enlarged prostate, than it is for men without an enlarged prostate. Enlarged prostates are very common in men over the age of 50. The causes for benign prostate enlargement are unknown, but it is believed to be associated with hormonal changes.