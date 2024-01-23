Dr. Ricardo R. Gonzalez | Houston Methodist

Dr. Ricardo R. Gonzalez is an internationally-recognized expert in minimally-invasive treatments for voiding dysfunction. For men, he is an expert in surgical therapies for BPH, including GreenLight laser vaporization of the prostate, enucleation (HoLEP and GreenLEP), Rezum, Urolift, Aquablation and others. He currently holds a Center of Excellence Certification for both GreenLight and Rezum. He has been invited to teach laser surgery throughout the U.S. and in 17 foreign countries. His research includes the development and evaluation of minimally invasive treatments that improve voiding function in men while preserving sexual function. His focus also encompasses the evaluation and management in urinary incontinence and pelvic floor reconstruction and functional restoration in women. His goal is to provide state-of-the-art urologic care to improve patients’ quality of life, especially with urinary and sexual quality of life.



Dr. Gonzalez was the former Medical Director for the Centers for Voiding Dysfunction and Clinical Research at Houston Metro Urology. He has joined the full-time academic faculty at Houston Methodist Hospital with faculty affiliations at Weil Cornell and Baylor College of Medicine. He is a graduate of Stanford University School of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowship at Cornell in New York City. He currently practices urology with a focus on voiding dysfunction and pelvic restorative medicine reconstructive surgery in The Texas Medical Center in Houston, TX. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Urology (ABU) and has earned board subspecialty certification in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery (FPMRS).