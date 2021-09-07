Newswise — The Rutgers School of Public Health is excited to announce that Kristen D. Krause, PhD, MPH, has joined the Department of Urban-Global Public Health.

Krause is an emerging leader in HIV/AIDS, aging, resilience, and broader LGBTQ+ health disparities research, who received her doctorate in social and behavioral health sciences from the Rutgers School of Public Health. She also holds a Master of Public Health degree from the NYU School of Global Public Health.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Rutgers School of Public Health as a faculty member,” says Krause. “I look forward to contributing to the school’s mission of ‘keeping the public in public health’ through my scholarship and community-engaged work and it’s truly an honor to be here during this dynamic time!”

Krause, who’s current research focuses on how resilience relates to biological, psychological, and social health states among older gay HIV+ men, will continue in her role as the deputy director at Center for Health, Identity, Behavior and Prevention Studies. The center is a leading HIV, substance abuse, and mental health, behavior research hub that is focused on the well-being of all people, including sexual, racial, ethnic, and cultural minorities and other marginalized populations.

“Dr. Krause enacts research on the hyphen of theory and practice recognizing that all of her efforts must translate to improving the lives of people and populations,” says Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health. “In addition to the bio-behavioral community-embedded research she undertakes, she actively disseminates her work and serves as an author on numerous peer-reviewed manuscripts.”

"The department is delighted to have Dr. Krause join us as a faculty member,” says Leslie M. Kantor, professor and chair of the Department of Urban-Global Public Health. “Her research exemplifies the community-engaged and social justice focused approach that we seek to enact in all the department's work. Dr. Krause is already well known to our students from her previous teaching at the School and I look forward to her continued contributions to the field of public health."

