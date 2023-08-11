Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), was elected to the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees at its quarterly meeting on Aug. 11. Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company and a member of the Fortune 500. Ms. Peck is also a member of the Zoetis Board of Directors.

“Ms. Peck is an accomplished leader recognized for her excellence in navigating complex global initiatives,” says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic president and CEO. “She will bring important new insights and acumen to our board in support of our work to transform healthcare for the benefit of patients.”

Named by Barron’s as one of the Top CEOs in 2022 and by Fortune as a 2020 Businessperson of the Year, Ms. Peck has been recognized for her inspiring leadership and influence on Zoetis' strong performance. She previously was executive vice president and group president, U.S. Operations, Business Development and Strategy at Zoetis. She helped usher the company through its initial public offering in 2013 and has been a driving force of change in many leadership roles at the company, including Global Manufacturing and Supply, Global Poultry, Global Diagnostics, Corporate Development, New Product Marketing and Global Market Research.

Prior to Zoetis, Ms. Peck served as executive vice president of Worldwide Business Development and Innovation at Pfizer Inc. and as a member of Pfizer's Executive Leadership Team.

Ms. Peck also serves on the board of BlackRock, as a member of the Business Roundtable, as a board member of Columbia Business School and as a board member of Catalyst, a global non-profit that helps companies accelerate women into leadership. In addition, she is the president of HealthforAnimals, a global animal health association, which advocates for the fundamental role of healthy animals in improving global well-being, sustainability and prosperity.

About Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees

The Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees, a 31-member group of public representatives and Mayo Clinic physicians and administrators, is responsible for patient care, medical education and research at Mayo Clinic in Arizona, Florida and Rochester, Minn., as well as Mayo Clinic Health System, a network of clinics and hospitals serving more than 60 communities in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.