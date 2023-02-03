Newswise — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (FEB. 3, 2023) – The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), a part of The University of Alabama System, has selected Kristina Hendrix to fill the newly created position of Vice President for Strategic Communications. UAH’s newest VP officially began her new role on Feb. 1. She reports directly to UAH President Charles L. Karr, and her focus will be on providing leadership for a comprehensive communications strategy for the University, as well as overseeing the management of the Office of Marketing and Communications. The appointment was approved by The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.

“The Vice President for Strategic Communications is a key member of the University's senior leadership team,” President Karr says. “So, I’m very happy to welcome Kristina Hendrix to The University of Alabama in Huntsville. In this role, I am confident she will not only help UAH continue to grow, but also to meet the challenges and many opportunities that lie ahead for our institution.”

Hendrix earned a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Memphis and a bachelor’s degree in public relations from The University of Alabama. During her career, she has amassed nearly 20 years of communications experience. She is an award-winning public relations executive with extensive expertise in promoting aerospace, national security and advanced manufacturing hardware programs within the Department of Defense, NASA and private industry.

The new appointee comes to UAH from Dynetics, where she held the communications director position since 2016. Additional communication roles include stints with NASA, the Missile Defense Agency and the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center.

“My desire is for the Office of Marketing and Communications to be a known and trusted counselor to our stakeholders and to develop and implement effective communication strategies and projects across our campus,” Hendrix says. “UAH is a preeminent research institution, and it is vital that our communication strategy plays a key role in all facets of the University’s growth and future.”

A longtime resident of Athens, Hendrix has been active with many state and local philanthropic and public relations organizations, such as Arts Huntsville; the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville; Huntsville Botanical Garden; the Southern Public Relations Federation; and the Public Relations Council of Alabama. She has garnered numerous awards and recognitions for her efforts, including The University of Alabama Outstanding Alumnus Award in Public Relations; the Southern Public Relations Federation Professional Achievement Award; and the Public Relations Council of Alabama Philip R. Forrest, Jr. Professional Achievement Award.

“When I saw this opportunity, I knew this was the time to be back in the family business! My parents, grandparents and great grandparents all worked in education,” Hendrix says. “I want to amplify the message of the University and share these stories of the priceless value of higher education, as well as the love and passion I have for the community of Huntsville. I’m thrilled about the potential for growth in the future here. The chance to be able to communicate this message is what told me this is where I need to be.”

About The University of Alabama in Huntsville

Launched from America's quest to conquer space, The University of Alabama in Huntsville is one of America’s premier doctoral-granting, research-intensive universities. Located in the second largest research park in the United States, UAH has robust capabilities in astrophysics, cybersecurity, data analytics, logistics and supply chain management, optical systems and engineering, reliability and failure analysis, rotorcraft and unmanned systems, severe weather, space propulsion, and more. UAH prepares students for demanding positions in engineering, the sciences, business, nursing, education, the arts, humanities, and social sciences.