Newswise — The Korea Institute of Fusion Energy (KFE) has begun its 2024 plasma experiments, aiming to secure advanced plasma operation technologies.

This year’s experiments will focus on developing high-performance scenarios to achieve advanced plasma confinement under high-temperature, high-density, and high-current conditions. Efforts will also target technologies to suppress instabilities, paving the way for plasma operation scenarios required for fusion demonstration reactors.

Notably, efforts will be directed toward tungsten impurity control research, which is critical for demonstration reactor environments. This includes enhancing performance testing of tungsten divertors and conducting in-depth studies of reactor walls.

Tungsten, while highly suited as a reactor wall material due to its exceptional heat resistance, generates impurities during operations that can negatively affect plasma performance and stability. Controlling tungsten impurities is a top research priority for both the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) and future fusion demonstration reactors, which will rely on tungsten walls.

Experiments will explore a variety of methods to address this challenge, including tungsten impurity suppression, magnetic field control for impurity screening, and reducing impurity accumulation using advanced heating systems.

In addition, KSTAR will conduct over 40 collaborative experiments tackling fusion challenges with international partners, including research teams from the U.S.'s DIII-D and France's WEST devices, as well as collaborators in Japan and China. These international partnerships will further expand to include the UK, the Czech Republic, and other nations in the future.

Dr. Yong Un, Nam, The Director of the KSTAR Research Center at KFE, stated, “KSTAR provides a stable research environment for scientists in Korea and around the world, contributing to solving difficult challenges in fusion energy.” He further shared, “We are committed to enhancing our understanding of the tungsten divertor environment and securing superior plasma operation technologies through this year’s experiments.”

KFE President, Dr. Yeongkook OH stated that "We aim to further enhance KSTAR's capabilities and strengthen international collaborations to advance next-generation fusion scenarios essential for the commercialization of fusion energy."

KSTAR’s plasma experiments will continue until February 2025.