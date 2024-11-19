Newswise — LA JOLLA, CA, and ROME, ITALY—La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) and Link Campus University of Rome, Italy, and have signed a collaborative agreement as part of a strategic program aimed at promoting scientific research and innovation between the United States and Italy. The agreement inaugurates a groundbreaking cultural and scientific collaboration to promote excellence in immunology.

“This agreement represents a significant step forward in enhancing our research internationalization and fostering academic excellence,” says Link Campus University Rector Professor Carlo Alberto Giusti. “We are thrilled to partner with the La Jolla Institute for Immunology to contribute to the advancement of scientific knowledge, especially in crucial areas of research such as immunology, precision medicine, aging, and translational research.”

The initiative is led by Professor Elisabetta Mantuano, Dr. Biol.Sci., an academic in the fields of neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology at the University of California, San Diego, since 2007, and Professor of Pathology as well as the Rector’s Delegate for Research at Link Campus University.

Mantuano will collaborate closely with LJI Professor Alessandro Sette, Dr. Biol.Sci., a world-renowned immunologist and co-director of LJI’s Center for Vaccine Innovation.

“I am excited at the prospect of collaborations with Link Campus University—and in particular the potential for exchange of interns and students,” says Sette. “This agreement is part of our mission of catalyzing scientific exchanges with other research and training institutions worldwide. And of course, being born and raised in Rome, Italian institutions are of particular interest to me, in the context of potential Italian-USA bilateral exchanges.”

Sette is celebrated for his pioneering work in immune response research, with landmark contributions in infectious disease, autoimmunity, and cancer immunology. Recently, he has expanded his methodologies from infectious disease research to study T-cell responses to common allergens and investigate novel cellular elements associated with Parkinson’s disease.

The partnership will provide extensive opportunities to advance immune system research as Link Campus University expands to become an internationally recognized scientific center, especially for the Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy, and Health Professions. As part of the agreement Link Campus University students and researchers will have access to advanced training programs, research projects, and innovative initiatives, enabling them to acquire cutting-edge expertise in the biomedical and pharmacological sciences.

“Collaborating with the La Jolla Institute allows us to leverage extraordinary scientific capabilities and accelerate impactful research,” says Mantuano. “This alliance will empower our students and researchers to be at the forefront of breakthroughs that can reshape healthcare globally.”

About La Jolla Institute

The La Jolla Institute for Immunology is dedicated to understanding the intricacies and power of the immune system so that we may apply that knowledge to promote human health and prevent a wide range of diseases. Since its founding in 1988 as an independent, nonprofit research organization, the Institute has made numerous advances leading toward its goal: life without disease. Visit lji.org for more information.