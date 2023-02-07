MEDIA ALERT

Newswise — San Diego, CA – The Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) invites members of the press, science journalists and trade press to attend the SLAS2023 International Conference and Exhibition, the society’s annual flagship conference.

Where: San Diego Convention Center

When: February 26 – March 1, 2023





What: The Society of Laboratory Automation and Screening is the leading organization for life sciences researchers and the laboratory automation providers whose technology and services advance and accelerate that research. The conference brings professionals together to share insights, new automation products, new use cases and cutting-edge research findings across nine scientific tracks.

Why: SLAS community played a pivotal role in the COVID-19 crisis, developing diagnostic tests and equipment to test at an unprecedented pace, as well as to pave the way to produce much-needed vaccines and other treatment modalities.

Keynote speakers include best-selling science author Sam Kean and IBM Research Accelerated Discovery Team member Josh Smith, Ph.D., who will deliver “Does AI Accelerate the Discovery of Therapeutics and Biomarkers?”

View Full Program, details and speakers.

Scientific tracks include Advances in Bioanalytics; Assay Development and Screening; Automation Technologies; Cellular Technologies; Data Science and AI; Micro and Nano Technologies; New Modalities; Omics; and Precision Medicine and Diagnostics. Expert speakers from academic, industry and government labs from more than 33 countries will share their expertise.

Key to the event is this year’s sold-out exhibition with 390 companies including 19 start-up and emerging companies in the Innovation AveNEW area of the exhibition. One will be awarded the SLAS’s $5000 Ignite Award, signifying the most promising startup at the conference.