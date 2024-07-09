Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: The interactive effect of sustained sleep restriction and resistance exercise on skeletal muscle transcriptomics in young females

Authors: Olivia E. Knowles, Megan Soria, Nicholas J. Saner, Adam J. Trewin, Sarah E. Alexander, Spencer S.H. Roberts, Danielle Hiam, Andrew P. Garnham, Eric J. Drinkwater, Brad Aisbett, Séverine Lamon

From the authors: “Sleep restriction and resistance exercise interacted to alter the enrichment of skeletal muscle transcriptomic pathways in young, resistance-trained females. Performing exercise when sleep restricted may not provide the same adaptive response for individuals as if they were fully rested.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Physiological Genomics, July 2024

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Physiological Genomics, July 2024

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Exercise and Fitness Sleep
KEYWORDS
APSselect American Physiological Society Physiological Genomics Sleep Sleep Deficits Sleep Loss Resistance Training Transcriptomics transcriptomic analysis Exercise Gene