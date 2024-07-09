Newswise — Article title: The interactive effect of sustained sleep restriction and resistance exercise on skeletal muscle transcriptomics in young females



Authors: Olivia E. Knowles, Megan Soria, Nicholas J. Saner, Adam J. Trewin, Sarah E. Alexander, Spencer S.H. Roberts, Danielle Hiam, Andrew P. Garnham, Eric J. Drinkwater, Brad Aisbett, Séverine Lamon



From the authors: “Sleep restriction and resistance exercise interacted to alter the enrichment of skeletal muscle transcriptomic pathways in young, resistance-trained females. Performing exercise when sleep restricted may not provide the same adaptive response for individuals as if they were fully rested.”



This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.