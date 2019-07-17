Laerdal Medical to Acquire B-Line Medical

Newswise — STAVANGER, NORWAY and WASHINGTON, D.C. – July 17th, 2019 - Laerdal Medical, a global leader in medical simulation, skills training, and resuscitation and B-Line Medical®, a global leader in simulation debriefing, assessment, and management, are excited to announce Laerdal Medical’s acquisition of B-Line Medical. Building on an initial partnership signed in the fall of 2018, this acquisition will accelerate and expand the integration and scope of their product lines.

With the acquisition, B-Line Medical will become part of the global Laerdal organization - while maintaining its home and continuing to develop and support their product lines in Washington, D.C. Laerdal and B-Line Medical begin work immediately on their shared vision to create the world’s premier debriefing, assessment, and training management platform. The platform will play a major role in Laerdal’s core mission of helping save lives by delivering the highest quality healthcare training, education and quality improvement programs to their customers.

While this acquisition will yield the most integrated simulator, services, and center management platform on the market, Laerdal Medical understands the importance of serving mixed simulation environments where collaboration and integration with other simulation vendors are required. Laerdal Medical’s LLEAP unification software and B-Line Medical SimCapture’s open simulator integration will continue to make this possible.

“Laerdal Medical realized through our recent partnership with B-Line Medical that a key to our future vision was to manage all education and training data from the initial simulated event to the concluding assessment.” says COO of Laerdal Medical, Alf-Christian Dybdahl. “By acquiring B-Line Medical’s expertise in cloud-based debriefing, data management, and analysis along with their broadly adopted simulation management solution, SimCapture, we can accelerate the delivery of a universal healthcare simulation management platform.”

“Laerdal has been the leader in healthcare simulation since B-Line Medical entered the market in 2005. It was an honor to partner with them in 2018 and the rapid success of that partnership quickly lead to a discussion about an acquisition.” says Co-Founder and CEO of B-Line Medical, Chafic Kazoun. “The opportunity to immediately and significantly expand the reach and capability of the SimCapture portfolio being part of Laerdal, is very exciting. We look forward to accelerating the delivery of an enhanced version of our cloud-based simulation education and training management platform thanks to this acquisition.”

