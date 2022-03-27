Abstract: Tumor-initiating cells (TIC), also known as cancer stem cells, are considered a specific subpopulation of cells necessary for cancer initiation and metastasis. Here, we report a LAMC2-positive cell population, which is endowed with enhanced self-renewal capacity, and is sufficient for tumor initiation, differentiation, and driving metastasis. Mechanistically, mRNA profiling of these cells indicate a prominent squamous signature, and differentially activated pathways critical for tumor growth and metastasis, including deregulation of the TGF-β signaling pathway. Treatment with Vactosertib, a new small molecule inhibitor of transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) type I receptor (activin receptor-like kinase-5, ALK5), completely abrogated the lung metastasis, primarily originating from LAMC2 expressing cells. Our results prompt further study of this TIC population in pancreatic cancer and exploration as a potential therapeutic target and/or biomarker.