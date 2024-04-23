Newswise — Grand Rapids, MI, April 23, 2024 - The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation and the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum, in partnership with the First Ladies Association for Research and Education (FLARE) and American University’s School of Public Affairs, proudly announce a free conference commemorating the enduring influence of first ladies in American history, with a special focus on the remarkable contributions of Betty Ford. This event begins at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, 303 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. The conference is free to the public.

Titled “In Celebration of Betty Ford’s 50th Anniversary as First Lady,” the event is FLARE’s first national conference.

The half-day conference features two panels and will focus on Betty Ford’s leadership as first lady, as well as the historic 1984 conference – the first ever on first ladies – convened by Mrs. Ford.

National experts on First Ladies will include Susan Ford Bales, daughter of President and Betty Ford, Anita McBride, second term chief of staff for Laura Bush, and other celebrated women who have published books on first ladies.

Attendees can expect enlightening conversations about the pivotal roles Betty Ford and other first ladies play in our nation's history.

“We remember Betty Ford as the pioneer who started the systematic academic study of First Ladies,” said Gleaves Whitney, executive director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation. “We are proud to host the 40-year commemoration of a great event that took place right here on the Ford stage in Grand Rapids, Michigan.”

This conference builds upon the legacy of the historic 1984 conference, convened and moderated by Mrs. Ford herself, which explored the multifaceted responsibilities and impacts of first ladies.

“Hosting the FLARE conference underscores our commitment to fostering collaboration, empowering women's voices and honoring the lasting legacy of the indomitable Betty Ford," said Brooke Clement, director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library & Museum.

"FLARE is honored to host its first national conference with our esteemed partners, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, and American University’s School of Public Affairs. This landmark event brings together an accomplished group of first ladies' scholars, family, staff and the public to commemorate Betty Ford's leadership, her groundbreaking conference on first ladies in 1984 and the important contributions of First Ladies," said FLARE President Nancy Kegan Smith.

The conference will feature national experts, including:

Susan Ford Bales , Author and daughter of President Gerald R. and Betty Ford.

, Author and daughter of President Gerald R. and Betty Ford. Diana Carlin , Professor Emerita of St. Louis University. She is co-author of U.S. First Ladies: Making History and Leaving Legacies and Remember the First Ladies: The Legacies of America’s History-Making Women.

, Professor Emerita of St. Louis University. She is co-author of U.S. First Ladies: Making History and Leaving Legacies and Remember the First Ladies: The Legacies of America’s History-Making Women. Brooke Clement , Director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library & Museum.

, Director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library & Museum. Dr. Stacy Cordery , Professor of History, Iowa State University, Author, and Bibliographer.

, Professor of History, Iowa State University, Author, and Bibliographer. Myra Gutin , Professor Emerita of Communication at Rider University. She is the author of The President's Partner: The First Lady in the Twentieth Century and Barbara Bush: Presidential Matriarch.

, Professor Emerita of Communication at Rider University. She is the author of The President's Partner: The First Lady in the Twentieth Century and Barbara Bush: Presidential Matriarch. Lisa McCubbin Hill, Journalist and author of Betty Ford: First Lady, Women’s Advocate, Survivor, Trailblazer, and co-author of: Mrs. Kennedy and Me; Five Presidents: My Extraordinary Journey with Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, and Ford; and My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy.

Alison Jacknowitz , Interim Dean of the School of Public Affairs at American University and Professor in the Department of Public Administration and Policy.

, Interim Dean of the School of Public Affairs at American University and Professor in the Department of Public Administration and Policy. Anita McBride , Executive in Residence at American University, School of Public Affairs and Director of the First Ladies Initiative, and second term Chief of Staff to Laura Bush. She is co-author of U.S. First Ladies: Making History and Leaving Legacies and Remember the First Ladies: The Legacies of America’s History-Making Women.

, Executive in Residence at American University, School of Public Affairs and Director of the First Ladies Initiative, and second term Chief of Staff to Laura Bush. She is co-author of U.S. First Ladies: Making History and Leaving Legacies and Remember the First Ladies: The Legacies of America’s History-Making Women. Nancy Kegan Smith, Former Director of the Presidential Materials Division at the National Archives and Records Administration. She is co-author of U.S. First Ladies: Making History and Leaving Legacies and Remember the First Ladies: The Legacies of America’s History-Making Women.

Former Director of the Presidential Materials Division at the National Archives and Records Administration. She is co-author of U.S. First Ladies: Making History and Leaving Legacies and Remember the First Ladies: The Legacies of America’s History-Making Women. Sheila Rabb Weidenfeld, Mrs. Ford's Press Secretary, an Emmy-award-winning television producer, diplomat, and Chair of the C&O Canal Commission. She is the author of the book, First Lady’s Lady.

Seating is limited. Registration is open to the public until April 23 or the event is filled. Register at bit.ly/first-ladies-conference.

About the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation

The mission of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation is to enlarge President Ford’s legacy in a world that desperately needs his example of leadership and service. As author James Cannon wrote, “From its beginning American democracy has had the good fortune to produce a leader, often from an unexpected quarter, whose character and actions fit the tide of history. So it was on August 9, 1974, when this good and honest man, this obscure and stolid workhorse of a Congressman from the heartland of the nation, came to the rescue of the American government. To Gerald Ford was given the responsibility to move America from untruth to truth, from darkness to light.” Visit the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation: www.geraldrfordfoundation.org.

About the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library & Museum Opened to the public in September 1981, the Gerald R. Ford Museum allows visitors to experience highlights from the lives of President Gerald Ford, the 38th president of the United States (1974–1977), and his wife, Betty Ford. The museum exhibits teach democratic citizenship and allow for quiet reflection. In addition to the permanent exhibits, changing temporary exhibits draws artifacts from partner museums nationwide. Part of the presidential library system of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), a federal agency, the Ford Museum is in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Ford Library is located on the north campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. For more information, visit www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov

About the First Ladies Association for Research and Education (FLARE)

FLARE’s mission is to create and sustain a network to promote and publicize research and education about the contributions, lives. Impacts, and lasting legacies of U.S. First Ladies. FLARE serves as the primary association to encourage interdisciplinary collaboration and outreach among scholars, institutions, first ladies’ staff, biographers, archivists, journalists, and public historians interested in research and education about the lasting legacies of U.S. First Ladies. For more information visit www.flare-net.org/.

About American University’s School of Public Affairs

Established in 1934, American University's School of Public Affairs (SPA) is ranked No.13 in the nation (and first in the D.C. area) by U.S. News & World Report, offering undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and executive-level programs to build and enhance careers in public service. The school offers a unique pairing of access to Washington, D.C. with world-renowned faculty and transformational research, driving progress in policy, politics, law, and public administration. SPA is also ranked third in the U.S. and first in the D.C. area for public affairs research impact. For more information visit https://www.american.edu/spa/.

About the National Archives and Records Administration The National Archives and Records Administration is the nation's record keeper. It safeguards and manages the official records of the U.S. Government, ensuring the documentation of our nation's history. For more information, visit www.archives.gov