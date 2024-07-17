Newswise — NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LANGaware, a pioneering AI-driven healthcare technology company, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Patient Engagement Solutions with Premier, Inc. Effective July 1st, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, access to LANGaware's advanced screening technology at special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier.

LANGaware utilizes AI to predict and monitor neurodegenerative and behavioral health conditions such as Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), Alzheimer's Disease (AD), and Depression. By analyzing digital biomarkers based on language, voice, and speech, LANGaware's platform offers unmatched accuracy in early detection, leading to improved patient outcomes, enhanced quality of life, and reduced healthcare costs. The integration of LANGaware's technology can help providers reduce costs through enhanced early diagnosis and timely interventions, while also driving revenue by offering a new billable service and improving patient satisfaction with accurate and efficient assessments.

Developed through years of rigorous research and testing, LANGaware's patented technology is transforming early cognitive and behavioral health disease detection. By minimizing the risk of misdiagnosis and unnecessary treatments, LANGaware provides healthcare providers with a powerful tool for early detection, personalized support, and treatment monitoring.

"We are thrilled to join Premier's network and extend our digital assessment tool's reach to more patients, hospitals, and providers," said Vassiliki Rentoumi, Founder and CEO of LANGaware. "Our goal is to revolutionize early diagnosis, improve patient outcomes, and drive positive changes in the healthcare industry."

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in expanding access to advanced diagnostic services across the United States. Combining Premier's extensive member network with LANGaware's cutting-edge technology aims to revolutionize healthcare through innovative solutions.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

LANGaware leverages AI technology to revolutionize cognitive and behavioral health screening. By utilizing speech analysis and proprietary voice and speech biomarkers, LANGaware provides early, accurate and objective detection of conditions, enabling more effective treatments, reducing healthcare burdens, and improving overall well-being. For more information about LANGaware, please visit www.langaware.com.