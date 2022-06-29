Research Alert

Abstract
Four studies demonstrate that the public’s understanding of government budgetary expenditures is hampered by difficulty in representing large numerical magnitudes. Despite orders of magnitude difference between millions and billions, study participants struggle with the budgetary magnitudes of government programs. When numerical values are rescaled as smaller magnitudes (in the thousands or lower), lay understanding improves, as indicated by greater sensitivity to numerical ratios and more accurate rank ordering of expenses. A robust benefit of numerical rescaling is demonstrated across a variety of experimental designs, including policy relevant choices and incentive-compatible accuracy measures. This improved sensitivity ultimately impacts funding choices and public perception of respective budgets, indicating the importance of numerical cognition for good citizenship.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences , July 8, 2022

Download PDF
165652783961574_pnas.202203037.pdf
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Budgets and Funding Government/Law
KEYWORDS
magnitude neglect Decision Research Social Science Behavioral Sciences Numeracy
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY