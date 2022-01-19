Newswise — Larry Durham has been named Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL’s) new chief human capital officer and associate director for Human Resources (HR AD). The selection was announced today by LLNL Director Kimberly Budil and Principal Associate Director for Operations & Business Cynthia Rivera and will be effective Jan. 24, 2022.

As chief human capital officer, Durham will have responsibility for the development of human resources strategies, programs and initiatives, including Lab Culture and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. As HR AD, he will lead the HR organization and manage a team of ~100 personnel and a budget of ~$15M with responsibility for Compensation and Benefits, Human Resources Operations, Talent Acquisition, Workforce and Organization Development, Training, Military and Veterans Programs and the Livermore Laboratory Employee Services Association. Durham will also serve on key institutional and external committees, and interface extensively with the Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration.

“Excellent people are foundational to LLNL’s success so creating and sustaining an environment and culture that attracts great candidates and enables all of us to contribute to our full potential is a top priority,” said Budil. “Larry’s leadership and experience will be an enormous asset to the Lab as we continue to shape the workforce of the future, and we look forward to welcoming him to our senior leadership team.”

Durham brings more than 20 years of experience in HR leadership; development and organizational flow down of strategic diversity and inclusion initiatives; internship, new hire and onboarding process improvements; workforce development and succession planning; and labor contract negotiations. Prior to joining Lawrence Livermore, he served as the HR Site Business Unit manager at Nuclear Fuel Services in Tennessee, operated by BWX Technologies. His BWXT experience was preceded by assignments with Duke Energy.

“I am looking forward to Larry joining our team,” Rivera said. “He will bring positive energy and leadership to our Laboratory’s Human Resources team and build on our programs and initiatives.”

Durham holds an MBA in Human Resources Management from Gardner-Webb University and a Certified Labor Relations Leader certificate from Michigan State University.