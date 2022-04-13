Newswise — Former Secretary of the Treasury and President Emeritus at Harvard University Lawrence H. Summers will be the keynote speaker at the Kellogg School of Management’s 8th annual Real Estate Conference and Venture Competition, to be held in-person and virtually on April 20 at the Kellogg Global Hub.

Members of the media will have complimentary access to the keynote and conference here. [Passcode: 563403]

Summers will deliver a virtual keynote address titled “Real Estate and Inflation: What Happens Next?” The conference will also feature a live panel discussion on capital markets featuring global real estate leaders Kimberly A. Adams ’01, JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Matthew Johnson, Morgan Stanley; Jeffrey F. Fastov, Square Mile Capital; Frank Schmitz, PJT Park Hill Real Estate Group; and Seth Singerman ’05, Singerman Real Estate, LLC.

“Inflation has risen over the past several quarters to a level that the U.S. hasn’t seen in decades,” said Efraim Benmelech, Director of Kellogg’s Guthrie Center for Real Estate Research and Henry Bullock Professor of Finance and Real Estate. “We are eager to bring leading experts together to explore where inflation is heading and its implications for capital and property markets.”

Hosted by Kellogg’s Guthrie Center for Real Estate Research, the conference will provide leading-edge industry updates and relevant market information. The competition element of the event will provide MBA students with the opportunity to pitch novel real estate business ideas to a high-profile panel of judges.