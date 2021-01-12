LAST CALL to enter the MORE Award competition!

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) invites journalists and print, online and broadcast news outlets to submit content to be considered for the 2021 Media Orthopaedic Reporting Excellence (MORE) Awards. Established in 2006, the MORE Awards is a prestigious honor in musculoskeletal healthcare journalism in the United States. The AAOS is appreciative of the significant role that journalists play in society and established the MORE Awards to encourage and support accurate and inspiring health-related reporting that both educates and informs patients about musculoskeletal health issues, innovative bone and joint treatments, preventative care and patient recovery.

This award considers stories written for a consumer audience from one of the following six categories:

Multimedia news package

Newspaper feature

Broadcast feature

Online journalism

Audio digital storytelling, including podcasts

Advocacy journalism

All entrants must be established journalists or freelance writers, editors or producers working in the print, broadcast or online news industry. Entries are judged by an expert panel of orthopaedic surgeons based upon new trends and technology, medical and technical accuracy, clarity and style, and creative concept. Submissions are due Friday, January 22, 2021 and winners will be announced in June.

To nominate a story at no cost, visit the AAOS newsroom on AAOS.org.