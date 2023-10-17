Newswise — CHICAGO (October 17, 2023): Members of the media can still apply to cover the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2023. One of the largest international meetings of surgeons in the world, Clinical Congress will feature many opportunities to report on groundbreaking surgical research, connect with surgeon experts, and learn more about the latest trends in surgery.

When: October 22-25, 2023

Where: Boston, Massachusetts. This year’s conference will once again be a hybrid event (held onsite and virtually).

Apply: Please read the ACS Criteria for Media Credentials before submitting your application for credentials. Apply for media credentials today.

For those unable to attend in-person, a registration option to cover portions of Clinical Congress remotely is also available.

All credentialed journalists registered to cover the conference (in-person or remotely) will receive access to the official Clinical Congress news kit and to the Scientific Forum abstracts later this week.

Why Attend?

Access experts directly during media events at Clinical Congress on the following topics:

Better Surgical Care Through Artificial Intelligence

The Continued Impact of Covid-19 on Cancer Care

A Day with the American College of Surgeons High School Program (Fostering the next generation of surgeons.)

Cover research presented during the Scientific Forum on the following topics, among hundreds of others:

More than 7,500 Daily Steps Prior to Surgery Is Associated with Lower Risk of Postoperative Complications

Study Links School Redistricting to Higher Rates of Firearm Violence in Urban Communities

Pediatric Trauma More Common During COVID-19 Pandemic, Especially for Children in Disadvantaged Neighborhoods

A Cancer Survival Calculator Is Being Developed Using Artificial Intelligence

An Injured Child’s Chance of Surviving Improves When Treated at a Trauma Center Prepared to Care for Children

Browse sessions and events happening at the conference to plan your coverage.

Reporters covering Clinical Congress will be granted access to livestreamed and on-demand content, including panel presentations, named lectures, icons in surgery video sessions, late-breaking scientific forum sessions, and special sessions, within an hour after being presented. Requests to interview presenters and expert surgeons may be sent to [email protected].

Apply Now

Media credentials can be granted during Clinical Congress. However, we strongly recommend that you apply for your credentials before the start of the conference. Advance registration will expedite your access to conference sessions at the convention center.

For further information or questions, contact the ACS Office of Public Information at [email protected].

