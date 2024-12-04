Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center researcher will share findings from a late-breaking abstract at the 2024 Society of Urologic Oncology Annual Meeting in Dallas, Dec. 4-6.

The study demonstrated a potentially effective treatment for patients with bladder cancer who no longer respond to the common therapy, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG). The novel treatment, cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, is an oncolytic immunotherapy, meaning it is a virus designed to selectively replicate in and break down cancer cells while simultaneously amplifying the immune response against bladder tumors.

Efficacy data from 110 participants in the study showed that nearly 75% experienced complete cancer remission, with many remaining cancer-free beyond two years. Remarkably, most participants did not require bladder removal surgery, and the treatment was well tolerated with minimal serious side effects. Ongoing research will look to determine the long-term efficacy and whether combining this therapy with other treatments will enhance its effectiveness.

"These findings address a significant unmet need for bladder cancer patients and could improve their quality of life," says Mark Tyson, M.D., urologic oncologist and lead investigator of the study. "We now know this treatment can be both effective and safe, potentially reducing the need for bladder removal surgery and providing a much-needed alternative for patients with limited options."

The abstract, "Topline Results: BOND-003 cohort C- A phase 3, single-arm study of intravesical cretostimogene grenadenorepvec for high-risk BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ," will be presented by Dr. Tyson on Thursday, Dec. 5, 11:45–11:50 a.m. CST.

