Newswise — NEW YORK – May 13, 2022 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) announced that TVT: The Structural Heart Summit will feature 12 studies as Late-Breaking Clinical Science and Featured Clinical Research. An annual meeting covering cutting-edge research and techniques for structural heart interventions, TVT will take place June 8-10, 2022, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk in Chicago, Illinois.

Over its 15-year history, TVT has grown to become the epicenter of innovation and collaboration in the structural heart arena. The meeting brings together world-renowned experts and master operators to help translate new discoveries into practical therapies for patients with valvular heart disease.

TVT’s late-breaking clinical science will highlight the latest advances in transcatheter aortic valve replacement as well as mitral, tricuspid, and left atrial appendage occlusion therapies. Data from these trials will help guide the selection of patients who will benefit most from these procedures and help define optimal treatment strategies, tools, and techniques for new and emerging treatments.

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Late-Breaking Clinical Science

Clinical Science Theater

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM CDT

First Report of Outcomes of TEER in Patients With Endocardial Leads: Insights From TRILUMINATE and bRIGHT Clinical Trials

Bjoern Goebel

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement With the Self-Expanding ACURATE neo2: Hemodynamic Performance and Clinical Outcomes

Andrea Scotti

Contemporary Outcomes of TMVR With SAPIEN 3/Ultra for Failed Surgical Repairs With Annuloplasty Rings in the US

James McCabe

One-Year Outcomes in Patients With Secondary MR Outside the COAPT Criteria: From the MitraClipTM Global EXPAND Study

Gilbert Tang

Explant Versus Redo TAVR After TAVR Failure: Outcomes From the EXPLANTORREDO-TAVR International Registry

Syed Zaid

Characteristics of Clinical Trial Sites for Novel Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Valvular Therapies — Inequities in Access to Clinical Trials

Ashwin Nathan

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Featured Clinical Research

Clinical Science Theater

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM CDT

Prosthetic Valve Endocarditis After Transcatheter and Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement: Analysis of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons Database

Shinichi Fukuhara

Temporal Trends and Contemporary Outcomes After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement With Latest-Generation Self-Expanding Valves: Insights From the NEOPRO and NEOPRO-2 Registries

Andrea Scotti

Outcomes of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Versus Edge-to-Edge Repair in Secondary Mitral Regurgitation Patients According to Adapted COAPT Inclusion Criteria

Sebastian Ludwig

Impact of Moderate Aortic Stenosis on Long-Term Clinical Outcomes: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Augustin Coisne

First in Human Clinical Experience With AMEND Annuloplasty for Mitral Repair

David Meerkin

Comparative Effectiveness of Post-procedure Medications Following Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion: A DAPT Analysis With WATCHMAN FLX

Megan Coylewright

In addition to the 12 late-breaking science and featured clinical research studies, TVT will feature:

More than 25 live cases from 10 leading academic medical centers in North America and Europe

An imaging track with six dedicated sessions

Structural innovation sessions

Device-specific training opportunities

Deep dives into technique and procedural decision-making

Additional information on TVT is available at https://tvt2022.crfconnect.com/.

HOW TO REGISTER:

Media may apply for press registration by emailing [email protected].

About CRF

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team. For more information, visit www.crf.org.

