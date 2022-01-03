Abstract

Introduction: Genital chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) is a common late effect after allogeneic stem cell transplantation. In a previous cross-sectional study, prevalence, signs and symptoms of genital and extra-genital cGvHD were accounted for in a cohort of 42 women. Classifications of cGvHD were performed as per the National Institutes of Health (NIH) 2005 criteria. In this follow-up study on surviving women, the aim was to assess genital and extra-genital cGvHD status after long period of time. Our hypothesis was that signs and symptoms of cGvHD alleviate over time.

Material and methods: All surviving women (n = 38) were re-examined by an ophthalmologist, a gynecologist and a hematologist. Signs and symptoms were classified according to the NIH 2014 criteria. Clinical scorings of affected organs were combined for estimating global score of cGvHD. To make possible comparisons between the two studies, data from the original study were re-classified as per the NIH 2014 criteria, and the four dead women were excluded. The same questionnaires were completed. Cervical smear, human papilloma virus test and vulvar photo-documentation were performed.

Results: Median time after original study was 8.4 (5.8–12) years and after transplant 14.5 (10–19.3) years. The prevalence of genital cGvHD was similar in the original (50%) and follow-up (58%) studies (p = 0.646) as well as extra-genital cGvHD. Systemic corticosteroid treatment of cGvHD was ongoing in 34% and 29%, respectively (p = 0.805). Ocular cGvHD was found in 24 of 37 examined women (65%) in the follow-up study. Genital cGvHD had disappeared in three women and developed in two women 5–12 and 9–17 years, respectively, after transplantation. The severity of global cGvHD changed over time in 14 women, but was the same on group level (p = 0.345). Atrophic mucous membranes as in estrogen deficiency were seen in 66%. Three women had human papilloma virus genotypes associated with the risk of developing cervical cancer.

Conclusions: Chronic GvHD did not alleviate over time. Allotransplanted women require early and continuous life-long contact with a gynecologist and an ophthalmologist for the detection of cGvHD. Specific attention should be given to the need for local estrogen and the risk of genital epithelial malignancies