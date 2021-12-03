Abstract: Human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC)-induced NK (iNK) cells are a promising "off-the-shelf" cell product for universal immune therapy. Conventional methods for iNK cell regeneration from hPSCs include embryonic body-formation and feeder-based expansion steps, which bring instability, time-consuming, and high costs for manufacture. In this study, we develop an embryonic body-free, organoid aggregate method for NK cell regeneration from hPSCs. In a short time window of 27-day induction, millions of hPSC input can produce over billions of iNK cells without the necessity of NK cell-expansion feeders. The iNK cells highly express classical toxic granule proteins, apoptosis-inducing ligands, as well as abundant activating and inhibitory receptors. Functionally, the iNK cells eradicate human tumor cells by mechanisms of direct cytotoxity, apoptosis, and antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity. This study provides a reliable scale-up method for regenerating human NK cells from hPSCs, which promotes the universal availability of NK cell products for immune therapy.