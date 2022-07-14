A World War II-era vessel recently surfaced amid the shrinking waters of Lake Mead, the latest example of the historically low water levels of the reservoir on the Arizona-Nevada border. The unprecedented decline stems from a prolonged megadrought in the U.S. Southwest, among other factors. One professor at the George Washington University says the megadrought has serious environmental, agricultural, and economic impacts.

As Professor Deason recently told Newsweek, “The megadrought has had huge negative effects, not only on reduced agricultural outputs and resulting increases in the prices of food, but also induced economic effects that are reverberating throughout the economy in terms of lost jobs and reduced standards of living, not to mention impacts on human nutrition. On the environmental side, it is causing drinking water shortages and reductions in the quality of drinking water, as well as increases in airborne particulate matter, which is a major cause of adverse respiratory effects on people.”

