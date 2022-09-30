Newswise — The IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) powered several big data studies this year, most of which will be presented and discussed at AAO 2022 Gather, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Launched in 2014, the IRIS Registry is the nation's first and largest comprehensive eye disease registry. It currently includes data from nearly 75.4 million unique patients and 454 million patient visits.

“The IRIS Registry continues to provide the real-world medical information we need to improve results for our patients,” said Flora Lum, MD, vice president of Quality and Data Science at the American Academy of Ophthalmology. “The data presented at AAO 2022 will help us better understand risk factors, improve methods of data analysis, and understand effectiveness of different technologies.”

Research to be presented include:

Papers and Posters

Emulation of the Comparison of AMD Treatment Trials (CATT). This analysis provides more evidence that clinical trial populations don’t mirror real-world patient populations. However, the authors say advanced methodologies can address this this issue. Session PO362, Durga Borkar, MD. On demand.

Neuromyelitis Optica and Multiple Sclerosis. This research demonstrates the benefit of combining data from two different medical registries (IRIS registry and Axon Registry) to compare the visual outcomes of neurological diseases. Session PA009, Heather Moss, MD, PhD. In person and on demand.

Use of Intracanalicular Dexamethasone Inserts in Real World Patients. Intracanalicular dexamethasone (DEX) inserts were used after cataract surgery most often in patients with ocular surface conditions such as dry eye. Session PO021, Michael Mbagwu, MD. On demand.

Safety of Intracanalicular Dexamethasone Inserts. Results show a high rate of positive safety outcomes in cataract surgeries using DEX. Session PO002, Robert Chang, MD. On demand.

Endophthalmitis Rates in Cataract Surgery. Risk of postoperative endophthalmitis was higher in people with a recent uveitis diagnosis and in those on immunosuppressive therapy. Session PO330, Hashem Ghoraba, MBCHB. On demand.

Acute Retinal Necrosis (ARN) Treatment and Retinal Detachment (RD). The largest study to date of ARN patients reveals that treatment with intravitreal antivirals and early pars plana vitrectomy did not improve RD rates. Session PA027, Ines Lains, MD. In person and on demand.

Fellow Eye Risk of Rhegmatogenous Retinal Detachment (RRD). Analysis shows the risk of RRD in fellow eye is higher among males, those younger than 60, and active smokers. Session PO337, William Kearney, MS. On demand.

Efficacy of Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery. While both minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries and traditional incisional glaucoma surgeries reduce IOP significantly, reduction in medications at one year was greater in patients receiving traditional surgery. Session PA001, Shan Lin, MD. In person and on demand.

Combined Cataract and Glaucoma Surgery vs. Stand-Alone. Researchers evaluated the effectiveness of trabeculectomy and glaucoma drainage device implantation combined with phacoemulsification compared with stand-alone procedures. They found that stand-alone procedures were more likely to require reoperation. Session PO124, Elizabeth Catherine Ciociola, BA. On demand.

Causes of Childhood Blindness in the U.S. More than 50 percent of children who are blind in the United States had a treatable condition. This was a unique cross-sectional view of childhood blindness, analyzing data on 81,164 children with visual acuity 20/200 or worse in their better seeing eye. Session PA035, Hang Woong Lim, MD, PhD. In person and on demand.

Symposium

Scientific Findings From Big Data From the RPB/AAO Award for IRIS Registry Research

Four awardees discuss their studies. SYM47, Chair: Maria Woodward, MD, MS. In person and on demand.

Glaucoma surgery among children—Ta Chen Chang, MD

Acanthamoeba Keratitis treatment and outcomes —Jennifer Patnaik, PHD

Loss to follow-up among glaucoma patients—Andrew Williams, MD

Visual consequences of Herpes Zoster—Nakul Shekhawat, MD

To learn more about the IRIS Registry, visit: www.aao.org/iris-registry

About the American Academy of Ophthalmology

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, we protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. We innovate to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Our EyeSmart® program provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit aao.org.