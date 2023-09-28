Newswise — NASHVILLE (September 28, 2023)—In just a few days, the Coin Laundry Association (CLA) will host the eagerly awaited WDF Workshop 2023, welcoming approximately 275 laundry professionals to a sold-out event at the Sonesta Hotel in Nashville, Tenn., from October 4-6. This annual workshop, dedicated to wash-dry-fold and pick-up and delivery business owners, has become a cornerstone in the laundry industry, providing a unique platform for industry leaders to connect, learn, and explore the latest innovations and trends in the business.

“I'm immensely proud of the Coin Laundry Association for producing the WDF Workshop, which has seen remarkable growth this year,” said Brian Wallace, CEO and President of CLA. “This growth reflects the increasing significance of wash-dry-fold and pick-up and delivery services in the laundry industry. The 2023 Laundry Industry Survey reveals that over 56% of laundry businesses now offer wash-dry-fold services, while 55% of wash-dry-fold businesses have reported a boost in their customer base over the past year. This underscores the growing demand for these services. We're excited to be at the forefront of this transformative wave, fostering innovation and success in the laundry industry through events like WDF Workshop.”

This year’s workshop highlights include:

EDUCATION

WDF Workshop 2023 offers a comprehensive education program, which promises to empower attendees with essential insights and skills to excel in the laundry industry. With a rich selection of sessions and hands-on workshops led by well-known and respected industry experts, the workshop caters to individuals at all levels of experience, ensuring that each participant gains practical knowledge for immediate application.

Educational Sessions: The workshop covers a wide array of session topics, including pricing strategies, employee management, the integration of folding machines, customer retention, and innovative revenue streams beyond traditional laundry services. Attendees can tailor their learning experience by choosing between the “Owner” or “Manager” sessions, ensuring they receive guidance and insights that best meet their needs.

For a detailed overview of the education program, see the full workshop agenda.

NETWORKING

While WDF Workshop 2023 is primarily known for its robust educational program, it also offers a unique platform for attendees to connect, share experiences, and build lasting relationships with their peers in the laundry industry.

Peer Interaction: The workshop recognizes the immense value of peer-to-peer networking. Laundry professionals attending the event will have the opportunity to interact with industry peers from across the country, fostering discussions and sharing insights on the challenges and opportunities they face in their respective businesses. These connections can lead to collaborative solutions and innovative ideas that drive success.

Collaborative Learning: Beyond formal sessions, attendees can engage in collaborative learning during the rapid-fire sessions. These interactive forums provide a platform for ideas asking your most pressing questions, troubleshooting challenges, and gaining new perspectives from peers who have encountered similar issues.

Exhibit Floor Exploration: The workshop's exhibit floor is a dynamic space where attendees can explore the latest products, services, and technologies that can transform their laundry and dry-cleaning operations. It's not just about discovering innovative solutions; it's also a chance to connect with industry suppliers, form partnerships, and stay updated on industry trends.

For more information about WDF Workshop, visit coinlaundry.org/wdf-2023. The official workshop hashtag is #WDFWorkshop2023.

Special thanks to the WDF Workshop 2023 title sponsors: Alliance Laundry Systems, Cents, Dexter Laundry, and Girbau North America.

About CLA

The Coin Laundry Association (CLA) is a national, nonprofit organization, with a membership of more than 300 manufacturers and distributors, and 1,500 owners in the self-service laundry industry. Since 1960, CLA has advanced the self-service laundry industry and improved the customer experience by providing store operators with research, education, advocacy and other resources required to be successful business owners. For more information about CLA, visit coinlaundry.org.