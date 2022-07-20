WHAT: LaundryCares Foundation’s Free Laundry and Literacy Day events, taking place July 29 at five locations in the Atlanta metro area, will feature family-friendly activities and giveaways for Nickelodeon’s hit animated preschool series Santiago of the Seas. Guests who bring laundry to the Peachy Clean Laundromat during the event will receive laundry products to help clean their clothes at no charge. While guests do their laundry, children can meet Nickelodeon’s Santiago costumed character, engage in early literacy activities with prize giveaways, and get a free childrens’ book.

WHEN: Friday, July 29, from 10am-2pm (ET). The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at noon.

WHERE: Peachy Clean Laundromat, 6548 Highway 92, Acworth 30102

WHY: Photo opportunities of the ribbon cutting ceremony and on-site activites with Peachy Clean Laundromat and the Santiago costumed character. Interviews available upon request.

RSVP: Martha Lara, LaundryCares Foundation - [email protected], (630) 953-7920

INFO: The Free Laundry and Literacy Event at Peachy Clean Laundromat is one of five events in the Lift Up Atlanta initiative organized by the LaundryCares Foundation to coincide with the laundry industry trade show, The Clean Show. Held on Friday, July 29, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., these coordinated events will celebrate bringing early learning to communities in safe, clean laundromats. Ribbon cuttings will be conducted at the five locations to formally open Read, Play, and Learn spaces. The community is invited to participate by visiting these member laundromats:

Atlanta locations:

Bustin’ Suds Laundromat, 1907 Metropolitan Parkway, SW, Atlanta 30315

The Laundry Center, 2707 Donald Lee Hallowell Parkway, Atlanta 30318

Wash & Spin Coin Laundry, 2020 A Campbellton Road, SW, Atlanta 30311

Metropolitan Atlanta locations:

Peachy Clean Laundromat, 6548 Highway 92, Acworth 30102

Oz Laundry, 4060 Covington Highway, Suite 100, Decatur 30032

Infused with a Spanish-language and Latino-Caribbean culture curriculum, Nickelodeon’s Santiago of the Seas is an action-adventure preschool series, which follows 8-year-old Santiago, a brave and kind-hearted pirate captain, and his best mates— his clumsy and energetic cousin Tomás and a magical mermaid Lorelai—as they embark on daring rescues, search for treasure and keep the high seas safe protecting their home of Isla Encanto.

Fans can visit SantiagoTreasureMap.com for more information. Santiago of the Seas, produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, Calif., is currently in its second season, airing Fridays at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Episodes can also be streamed on Paramount+ with new episodes rolling out each month.