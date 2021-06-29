Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—June 29, 2021—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced today that Laura T. Pizzi, PharmD, MPH has joined the Society’s leadership team as Associate Chief Science Officer. In this role Dr Pizzi will contribute to the development and deployment of ISPOR’s content and science strategies, in addition to collaborating with the Society’s members, groups, and staff to advance priorities that lead to increased understanding and application of HEOR around the world. Dr Pizzi brings to ISPOR a broad understanding of healthcare systems from her recent work in real-world evidence and HEOR work involving payer and patient perspectives. She is seasoned in leading cost-effectiveness analyses and prospective patient outcomes studies, in addition to communicating this work on national and international stages. Dr Pizzi is also an experienced teacher and mentor for trainees in the field.

Dr Pizzi comes to ISPOR from Rutgers University where she was a professor and director of the Health Outcomes, Policy, and Economics (HOPE) Program. She is also the primary investigator on several key grants and will continue to support those critical investments being made in HEOR.

Dr Pizzi earned a PharmD from the Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy at Rutgers University, an MPH from the New Jersey School of Public Health, and served as a postdoctoral fellow in pharmacoeconomics and outcomes research at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center in Philadelphia. For many years, she has been a dedicated member and volunteer leader at ISPOR. She has also been serving as one of the Editors-in-Chief for Value & Outcomes Spotlight, the Society’s news magazine for the global HEOR community. As Dr Pizzi assumes her role at ISPOR, she will transition out of her duties as Editor-in-Chief and her other volunteer leadership commitments within the Society.

“We are very excited to have Dr Pizzi joining the ISPOR staff as our new Associate Chief Science Officer,” stated Chief Science Officer, Richard J. Willke, PhD. “Laura’s strong experience as a global leader in the field combined with her long-term commitment as a volunteer leader in the Society make her uniquely qualified for this role.”

